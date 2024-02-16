My objections to same-sex marriage

Explanations In a lengthy post on Facebook, SYRIZA MP Pavlos Polakis paid for not attending today's vote on the same-sex marriage bill.

Pavlos Polakis revealed it in his post His concerns about the same-sex marriage billsaying that He disagreed with Surrogacy and surrogacy.

“My objections and concerns with the controversial Civil Marriage Equality Bill mainly relate to the extension of rights through European law and the right to have children through surrogacy.“, he himself writes.

Pavlos Polakis's post:

I would like to emphasize today that I am abstaining from the Y/N vote on civil marriage equality:

I do not accept the progressive lessons from the Mitsotakis government, which was condemned by the European Parliament's resolution on the rule of law in Greece a week ago. K. Mitsotakis, S/N tries to wash away the monitoring of marriage equality, lack of pluralism in the media, threats and lawsuits against journalists, return of migrants, but does not dare to confront them. The extreme right of the SW. I recognize that all people should have the same rights and I have fought for this throughout my life. Sexual orientation cannot divide our fellow human beings, which is why I voted for the Coexistence Agreement in 2015, against 36 ND MPs who voted against or abstained.

The objections and concerns I have with the controversial Civil Marriage Equality Bill are mainly related to the extension of the rights of reproduction and surrogacy through European law. I believe that any legal issues, if any, will be resolved by expanding the provisions of the Coexistence Agreement. I want to separate my position from the more homophobic statements made by “far-right religious people” inside and outside of Parliament, as I'm predisposed to lumping non-Y/N voters into the same bag. I do not have, do not have or will not have a relationship with obscurity in the future and I do not expect votes from this place.

I was, am and will be left-wing populist identity, democracy, labor rights, wealth redistribution and social upheaval. After the revelations about Sania's Assisted Reproduction Unit, which is being investigated for the exploitation of women used as surrogates, I feel that the legal framework for same-sex couples related to surrogacy should be tightened up. . Since the Mitsotakis organization does nothing by accident, I am not surprised that the well-known fund CVC has recently made significant investments in the field of assisted reproduction. It's funny to be making noise again about my own position on a bill that dozens of parliamentarians disagree with.

Attempts to hurt Syriza fall on deaf ears. United, we will go to the conference, which will be the catalyst for the restructuring and relaunch of the party on the way to the European elections.

It is worth recalling that he is a SYRIZA Member of Parliament He had announced that he did not participate in today's poll.