Olga Kefalogiani during the IVF procedure: “There was a moment when I collapsed”

Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogiani Minovas bought matzah with her husband Twins their children, Magis and Eleni. The couple got married very secretly in Spetses on 03/05/21, they were by their side. Relatives and good friends. The ND MP gave birth to a baby boy and a baby girl in September 2021 birth It happened on her composer husband's birthday.

Olga Kefalogiani faced difficulties during the IVF process and spoke openly about them on her show Nikos Hutchinikolau, “face to face”.

“I was very busy with it Population as Politics, this is undoubtedly the biggest problem in our country. It certainly has to do with reality Women We now have many roles to fulfill. That's why on the one hand we leave it until motherhood, so a lot of times it's not that easy and on the other hand it's not so easy to put everything together if you don't have support. The tourism minister was the first to say.

“When I found myself in this state of the woman I am now Mature age decides that he wants to have a family. I wrote it down, and it arose when I met Minos, because for me at least it was It is a condition that must exist To start a family,” he added.

“That's how I feel. I'm as disappointed as I've ever been I collapsed. Let me be very clear now, I thought that even though I had experienced a lot, I could never lose control of everything. I can say that it was a very big disappointment that I felt, so I felt that I wanted to talk about it when it came now Message and encouragement for any women Thinking that it was not possible, they pushed the matter back Now because of age. In fact, it is worth the effort, this difficult process, when the desired result comes”, concluded Mrs. Kefalogiani.