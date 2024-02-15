Panathinaikos AKDR with Sluka, AEK with Kuzminskas





15.02.2024 | 17:23

With two important returns, Panathinaikos AKTOR and AEK Betsson will line up in a meeting for the quarter-finals of the Greek OPAP Cup.

Smiles for Ergin Ataman and Ilias Dzuro, Panathinaikos Aktor and AEK Petson for Dozen with two important returns. (15/2, 18:00, Cosmos Sport 5 And Live from SPORT24) In a match between them for the last eight of the OPAP Hellenic Cup.

The Turkish coach, as he announced earlier, will have Kostas Slukas at his disposal, while Ilias Juros will have Mintakas Kuzminskas in the starting line-up for Union, having sidelined him for the first time since injury.

Panathinaikos Aktor's Dozen: Kalaitsakis, Vildosa, Slokas, Papapetrou, Grant, Nunn, Lesser, Antetokounmpo, Grikonis, Hernangometh, Mitoglou, Mantzoukas.

AEK Petson's Dozen: Randle, Karabelas, Philavios, Hollins, Netsipoklou, Akravanis, Kuzminskas, Knight, Kouseloklou, Morgan, Modeliotakis, McRae.

OPAP Final 8 Greek Basketball Cup is on Pamestoixima.gr

The Final 8 or four days of basketball action will highlight the first title winner of the year. Eight teams will compete to claim it OPAP Greek Basketball Cup And they promise a display and action in Heraklion from February 15 to 18. You live with the pulse of the final 8 at Pamestoixima.gr, dozens of purchases at high prices and Best Offers* To the winner of the Greek Basketball Cup!

Renewed triple offer and improved income at Pamestoixima.gr

The racing action is back with thrilling matches at stadiums across Europe Champions League, Europa League and Conference League! Three days full of football, for which they are waiting for you at Pamestoixima.gr Enhanced Performance* But in the competitions of the European competitions Updated Three Introductory Offer*, stronger than ever! In Pamestoxima.gr The game is defined from the beginning!

*Terms and conditions apply.

“21+ | Skilled EEEP Regulator | Risk of Addiction and Property Loss | Support Line: 1114| Play Responsibly |».