Maccabi – Panathinaikos: Venue change and extra tickets for Israelis!

Maccabi Tel Aviv Game 3 against Panathinaikos will again be moved to “Aleksandar Nikolić Hall” instead of “Stark Arena” and will have more fans than the 300 fans they have been entitled to host until now.

Maccabi Tel Aviv is preparing for another move, playing at least one match against Panathinaikos AKTOR at the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, which was used at the beginning of the season. Stark Arena who was struggling until recently.

Maccabi, who retired on Tuesday night (23/4) at OAKA Stadium, were preparing the field at the last minute, looking to win 2-0 against the “Greens” tonight (25/4, 21:15). Some of their home games this season are an embarrassment because of the war in Israel where they are playing without their own crowd and the energy they have if they are in Tel Aviv.

Nevertheless, to warm the atmosphere a bit, they have appealed to the Belgrade police to create the necessary security measures and give him a chance to “cut”. 1,000 tickets And not 300 Until then there was a limit.

Ultimately, this request for additional tickets was granted, except that Game 3 (and Game 4 if necessary) would be played at Alexander Nikolic Hall. Stark is not in the arena.

Ergin Ataman showed the media all the key stages of Game 1 with Maccabi Tel Aviv, which he believes was decisive for Panathinaikos Aktor's defeat.

The move for the Israeli team has nothing to do with security reasons, but Stark Arena will host the Basketball Champions League Final 4 tomorrow (4/26) and Sunday (4/28), where it will take on Peristeri Bivin and face Spain Tenerife in the semifinals.

