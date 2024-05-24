Livaja: According to Croatians, “PAOK submitted an official proposal to Hajduk”

According to the journalist of “germanijak”, Izak Susic, PAOK submitted an official proposal to Hajduk Split to buy Marko Livaja.

Rapid developments in his case Marco Livaya, according to the Croatians. “Germanjack” has expressed Greek interest in the Croatian international striker, who has been “linked”. PAOK And Panathinayakas And according to the media and journalist who broke the original story Isaac Suzyk There is an official proposal from the Greek champions to buy the former forward AEK!

Croats do not specify sentence height HajdukBut according to the statement the Thessalonians provide Leviathan A contract with an income of 1.5-2 million euros per year. In addition “German” The 30-year-old also represents the striker’s role as manager, Vincenzo CavaliereOne who is in good relationship PAOKincluding his clients Dominik Kotarsky.

The Leviathan There is a statue in split Contracted with Hajduk Until 2027. He led his team to back-to-back victories last season Croatian CupHe has 21 goals and 15 assists in 42 games, but this year has not been a relevant year for him as he has 2 goals and 7 assists in 30 matches while he has suffered a lot from a knee injury.

The Croatian competed on his behalf in Greece for 3.5 years AEK And was one of Dikefalo’s best footballers. With the yellow and black, he won the championship in 2018, with 42 goals and 29 assists in 147 appearances.