Lightning causes fire in Corinthia – Front area under control

came under control fire The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 pm in a heavily forested area in Lauga Corinthia.

According to reports, The fire was caused by lightningNo residential areas were threatened.

Up to that point 30 firemen and 6 vehicles operate with 2 infantry divisions of 9th EMODE4 planes and 2 helicopters assisted from the air.

In total, Fire accidents have occurred in 34 agroforests since 6:00 pm yesterday As of 6:00 p.m. today, the fire department said. From these 30 people were treated immediatelyIn their initial phase, firefighters are dealing with four more people.

Local investigation offices, as well as units of the Directorate of Arson (DAEE) The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire department is appealing to the public to exercise caution and faithfully follow the instructions of competent authorities for their own safety in the event of a fire.

