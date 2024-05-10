Japan plane forced to land due to ‘wing problem’

Boeing 737 passenger plane performed Emergency landing It was the fourth incident to hit the planemaker in four days – just minutes after it took off from a Japanese airport this morning due to safety concerns.

Specifically, according to the Daily Mail, United Airlines Flight 166, with 50 passengers, took off from its airport. Fukuoka The Southwest was headed for Guam in Japan, however, it turned back minutes later when the pilots declared an emergency.

The plane landed back in Fukuoka around 11:45. local time after a wing flap failure.

A United Airlines passenger plane took off from Japan’s Fukuoka Airport and made an emergency landing after returning to the airport due to a “flap” malfunction. None of the passengers and crew were injured. pic.twitter.com/rkcWrmwUSm — Yeni Journal (@yenijournal) May 10, 2024

Four incidents in four days

Within four days, four Boeing planes had problems. In particular, on Thursday (9/5), a Coronton Airlines Boeing 737 experienced problems, with its front wheel exploding while landing at an airport in southern Turkey.

The Turkish transport minister announced that all 190 people on board – 184 passengers and six crew members – were safely evacuated and there were no casualties. The plane took off from Cologne, Germany and landed at Alanya-Cazibasa Airport in Antalya, Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

#Update / Coronton’s plane’s tire burst on landing Alanya Kasipasa Airport will be closed to flights during this period. Boeing 737 of Coronton Airlines registered 9H-TJF #XC1031 While landing at Cologne – Alanya Kasipasa, the plane’s front tire burst and landed on the front strut. pic.twitter.com/UoJZCvlIdF — HavaSosyalMedya (@HavaSosyalMedya) May 9, 2024

See also Bank of Piraeus: The procedure for the investment of HFSF has started - the Capital Markets Commission's green light for public offering regulations At the same time, in Senegal, a Boeing 737 had trouble taking off, ran off the runway and stopped in the bushes, resulting in 11 passengers injured, four of them seriously. According to the Daily Mail newspaper, a total of 78 people were on board the TranAir flight. Videos and photos posted on social media show the plane’s left engine damaged.

A Transair 737-300 was significantly damaged after overrunning the runway while landing at Dakar Airport, Senegal. 73 passengers were evacuated with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/s82XZ3hdkj — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 9, 2024

A FedEx Airlines Boeing 767 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear but was able to stay on the runway and there were no injuries, the Turkish Transport Ministry clarified.

The transport ministry said in a statement that the Boeing 767 flight from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris informed the control tower of Istanbul Airport that the landing gear did not open and landed as per the instructions of the control tower.

News Today:

After Kouya’s announcement he was asking to be removed from ESIEA – ANT1 in favor of Liakas.

Why Hamas-Israel talks break down in Cairo – More bombings in Gaza today

Motorist fined €21,140 for running 12 red lights in Vouliagmeny