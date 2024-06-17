First pre-Olympic training of national team at SEF

The national team began its preparation today (17/6) ahead of the SEF Pre-Olympic Tournament (2-7/7) under the instruction of Vasilis Spanoulis.
National Team Day is today (17/6). The “Blue and White” team began its preparation ahead of the Olympics, which will be held at SEF from July 2-7.
As Olympiakos and Panathinaikos Aktor did not include international players Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first meeting days after the Stoiximan Basketball League, Vassilis Spanoulis was with his staff in peace and camaraderie, welcoming the first nine players. Previously and Nick Galadis and Giorgos Papagiannis.
The players coach Spanoulis had at his disposal in the first meeting of the team were: Vassilis Toliopoulos, Michaelis Lountsis, Dimitris Moraidis, Vassilis Charalampopoulos, Yiannis Kouseloglou, Nioklis Avtalus, Lefteris Mantzoukas, Nikoszoukas, Nikoszoukas, Nikoszoukas.
See photos of the training:
Greece national team depth chart
- PG: Thomas Walkup, Nick Kaladis, Michalis Luntzis, Dimitris Moraidis
- SG: Kostas Slokas, Giannoulis Laurentzakis, Vasilis Toliopoulos, Neoglis Avtalas
- SF: Kostas Papanikolaou, Vasilis Charalambopoulos, Panagiotis Kalaitsakis
- PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dinos Mitoglou, Giannis Kouselouglou, , Lefteris Montzougas, Nikos Houkas
- C: George Papagiannis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, George Danulis
It is recalled that the Greek national team will play three friendly matches as part of its preparation. The first match is scheduled against Poland (21/6), while they will face Montenegro (25/6) and Bahamas (27/6) as part of the Acropolis tournament.
Greece will host one of the 4 pre-Olympic Games, featuring Croatia, New Zealand, Egypt and the Dominican Republic. Slovenia is in Group One with New Zealand and Croatia, while Greece is in Group Two with the Dominican Republic and Egypt.
Program of pre-Olympic competition at SEF
July 2
Egypt – Dominican Republic (17:30)
Slovenia – Croatia (21:00)
July 3
Croatia v New Zealand (17:30)
Dominican Republic – Greece (21:00)
4th of July
New Zealand v Slovenia (17:30)
Greece – Egypt (21:00)
July 6
A semi-final between Group B’s 2nd and Group A’s 1st
Semi-final between Group B’s 1st and Group A’s 2nd
July 7
Final (21:00)