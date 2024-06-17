First pre-Olympic training of national team at SEF

The national team began its preparation today (17/6) ahead of the SEF Pre-Olympic Tournament (2-7/7) under the instruction of Vasilis Spanoulis.

National Team Day is today (17/6). The “Blue and White” team began its preparation ahead of the Olympics, which will be held at SEF from July 2-7.

As Olympiakos and Panathinaikos Aktor did not include international players Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first meeting days after the Stoiximan Basketball League, Vassilis Spanoulis was with his staff in peace and camaraderie, welcoming the first nine players. Previously and Nick Galadis and Giorgos Papagiannis.

The players coach Spanoulis had at his disposal in the first meeting of the team were: Vassilis Toliopoulos, Michaelis Lountsis, Dimitris Moraidis, Vassilis Charalampopoulos, Yiannis Kouseloglou, Nioklis Avtalus, Lefteris Mantzoukas, Nikoszoukas, Nikoszoukas, Nikoszoukas.

See photos of the training:

Vassilis Spanoulis flirts with the players

Vasilis Spanoulis with national team gymnast Andreas Katzoulis

Vasilis Charalambopoulos with Dimitris Moraidis

Vassilis Spanoulis talks to Yiannis Kouseloglou and Michaelis Luntzis

Yiannis Kouseloglou

Vassilis Spanoulis with Nikos GC and Timos Dikoutis

Vasilis Spanoulis hugs Michaelis Lountsis

Greece national team depth chart

PG : Thomas Walkup, Nick Kaladis, Michalis Luntzis, Dimitris Moraidis

: Thomas Walkup, Nick Kaladis, Michalis Luntzis, Dimitris Moraidis SG : Kostas Slokas, Giannoulis Laurentzakis, Vasilis Toliopoulos, Neoglis Avtalas

: Kostas Slokas, Giannoulis Laurentzakis, Vasilis Toliopoulos, Neoglis Avtalas SF : Kostas Papanikolaou, Vasilis Charalambopoulos, Panagiotis Kalaitsakis

: Kostas Papanikolaou, Vasilis Charalambopoulos, Panagiotis Kalaitsakis PF : Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dinos Mitoglou, Giannis Kouselouglou, , Lefteris Montzougas, Nikos Houkas

: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dinos Mitoglou, Giannis Kouselouglou, , Lefteris Montzougas, Nikos Houkas C: George Papagiannis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, George Danulis

It is recalled that the Greek national team will play three friendly matches as part of its preparation. The first match is scheduled against Poland (21/6), while they will face Montenegro (25/6) and Bahamas (27/6) as part of the Acropolis tournament.

Greece will host one of the 4 pre-Olympic Games, featuring Croatia, New Zealand, Egypt and the Dominican Republic. Slovenia is in Group One with New Zealand and Croatia, while Greece is in Group Two with the Dominican Republic and Egypt.

Program of pre-Olympic competition at SEF

July 2

Egypt – Dominican Republic (17:30)

Slovenia – Croatia (21:00)

July 3

Croatia v New Zealand (17:30)

Dominican Republic – Greece (21:00)

4th of July

New Zealand v Slovenia (17:30)

Greece – Egypt (21:00)

July 6

A semi-final between Group B’s 2nd and Group A’s 1st

Semi-final between Group B’s 1st and Group A’s 2nd

July 7

Final (21:00)