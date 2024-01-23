Milwaukee Bucks





Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morrie Cash)

Adrian Griffin, who was fired just months after taking over as the team's head coach, is now with the Mikloki Bucks. His first favorite was Doc Rivers.

Changes in Milwaukee Bucks camp. The Stags have fired 49-year-old Adrian Griffin, who succeeded Mike Bundeholzer in the summer of 2023.

The Bucks have a record of 30-13 (19-4 home and 11-9 away), sitting in second place in the East behind the Boston Celtics (34-10), however, they have been playing basketball since the beginning. Griffin paid the price for not living up to year's expectations, which was fascinating.

As reported by Adrian Vojniarosfki at ESPN, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo appear to be the frontrunners for the team's head coaching job. In the interim, Joe Prudy (Griffin's former assistant) will take over as head coach.

Rivers, 62, has coached the Orlando Magic (1999-2003), Boston Celtics (2004-2013), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20) and Philadelphia Sixers (2020-2023), winning 2 championships with the Celtics.