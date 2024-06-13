Emmanuel Karalis won the silver medal with a jump of 5.87m. At the European Championships in Rome

Emmanuel Karalis made history at the European Athletics Championships in Rome. Jumping 5.87m, “Manolo” set a personal record and won the silver medal in the pole vault, his first in open track and third in his overall career.

Emmanuel Karalis produced an unimaginable performance in his pole vault final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Greek pole vault champion had to overcome himself to climb onto the second step of the podium and take the silver medal, behind the legendary and unopposed Dublandis.

With a leap of 5.87m, a personal best, Emmanuel Karalis gave Greece its third medal at the European Athletics Championships after Tendoglou’s gold and Stephanidis’ silver.

As for Alien Dublandis, he was first and 6.10m. It’s just another day at the office.

Karalis won our country’s second medal in the men’s bolt vault after Christos Papanicola’s silver in Budapest in 1968 and showed that he could be a sure presence on the winners’ podium in the years to come.

Members of the Greek team, who are staying in Rome, were at the Olympic Stadium and celebrated this great victory with Karalis.

The evolution of the finals is at hand

Emmanuel Karalis today threw off the curse of the open races and managed to achieve the glory he deserved. The seasoned athlete cleared 5.87m to win the silver medal and add his first ever open track medal to his trophy haul.

The athlete started his competition at 5.50 m, he passed the first height, then climbed without problems to 5.65 m and 5.75 m, the height that determines the outcome of the competition in other situations, although 9 athletes “won”. Today.

Things began to improve as a total of five cleared the attempt at 5.82m. Karalis then cleared 5.87m for first place and “locked up” second place in the race as none other than Duplantis made it out.

The sequel was between Greece and Sweden, who were alone on the pitch for the first time. After failing at 5.92m (the Hellenic record was 5.91m), Karalis tried once at 5.97m and 6.02m and celebrated his first medal with his coaches and members.

The pole vault competition was last held at the European Championships in Rome, and both athletes caught the attention of the spectators. Dublandis cleared 6.10 and then attempted to break his own world record of 6.25m, but failed.

Fourth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, he missed out on the final in Munich two years ago, while in Budapest last year, despite being favored for a good appearance, he failed to clear the opening jump. qualified.