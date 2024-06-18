All the glamor I wear is not just 100% me

“There was a problem when my husband saw that I was only showing my sexy side,” Stella Pesadako revealed on “The 2 Night Show” with Grigoris Arnadoklou.

On the occasion of her return to art events after a seven-year hiatus, Stella Pesadako gave her answers in a full interview with Grigoris Arnadoklou and on “The 2Night Show” on Monday (17.06.2024).

The sensational singer said she is excited to make a comeback with the remake of her song after putting aside public life to focus on her personal life and marriage.Like a t-shirt».

– He also talked about his traveling companion of 14 years If there is jealousy in their relationship After all these years:

“We have been together for 14 years. I want others to like him, I don’t want him to give rights. If they want him for 1000, my respect! There was a problem in the beginning and now we are 14 years old,” he said.

– by Showbiz space She was married for 7 years and was away. Does her husband have a role in her decision to step away from the limelight?

“All this sexuality I’m marketing is one character, I’m just not 100%. It was a problem when my husband saw that I was only marketing this page. My husband never asked me to stop singing. I prioritized my personal life because I considered it more important than my professional life.