Top News

Alexei Navalny's mother saw her son's body

February 22, 2024
Arzu

In a statement, Alexei Navalny's mother said Russian authorities had allowed her son's body to be viewed on the condition that he be buried in secret.

Alexey Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnya, says, among other things: “They looked me in the eye and told me that they would do something with my son's body if I didn't agree to a secret burial. I don't agree with that. Farewell to all of you who loved Alexey and experienced his death as a personal tragedy. I would like to have the opportunity”.

Finally, he said, local authorities receive orders from the Kremlin or the secret services.

The team of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced to X today that the opposition politician's death certificate states that he died of natural causes.

The 47-year-old died last week in an Arctic penal colony, and his team and family said the Kremlin killed him, a claim the Kremlin angrily rejected.

See also  Panathinaikos AKTOR-Fenerbahce: Match of the year until... next OAKA - Basketball - Euroleague

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *