Alexei Navalny's mother saw her son's body

In a statement, Alexei Navalny's mother said Russian authorities had allowed her son's body to be viewed on the condition that he be buried in secret.

Alexey Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnya, says, among other things: “They looked me in the eye and told me that they would do something with my son's body if I didn't agree to a secret burial. I don't agree with that. Farewell to all of you who loved Alexey and experienced his death as a personal tragedy. I would like to have the opportunity”.

See more

Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila, says Russian authorities have allowed him to view his body but won't until he agrees to a secret burial. “They want to take me to a new grave at the end of the cemetery and say, 'Here lies your son.' I don't agree to that.” pic.twitter.com/LBsd0aoss8 — Max Seddon (@maxseddon) February 22, 2024

Finally, he said, local authorities receive orders from the Kremlin or the secret services.

The team of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced to X today that the opposition politician's death certificate states that he died of natural causes.

The 47-year-old died last week in an Arctic penal colony, and his team and family said the Kremlin killed him, a claim the Kremlin angrily rejected.