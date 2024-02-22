150 live worms were taken out of his nose – how the chilling diagnosis was made

A Florida man who beat cancer took months to find the cause of his health problems. Physicians in Jacksonville They removed 150 live bugs from his nose and sinuses In the larval stage.

As stated nypost.com The man, whose identity has not been released, felt exhausted and sought medical attention His face and lips were swollen.

«I started getting nosebleeds and continued to get nosebleeds“, the man told a local media outlet in Florida. “I couldn't even get up to go to the bathroom without a nosebleed.”

When he arrived at the hospital things were very strange.

“When I went in for an examination, the doctor said: 'I see movement,'” the man recalled.

Dr. David Carlson said in the report that he examined the man's nose with a micro camera and Dozens of bugs were found feeding inside the nasal and sinus cavities secreting tissues. This also caused swelling.

“Size-wise, there was variation, but the biggest ones were about the size of my little fingernail,” Carlson said of the disgusting insects.

«Some larvae ran inside the nose looking for places to feed, while others burrowed into the tissue.“, he added.

Carlson said his team tried to get rid of the bugs by suction, but that wasn't possible, so they used different tools to uproot them. “These little 'villains' don't want to get out of there,” Carlson noted.

The website has shared footage of the surgery showing the man's face crawling with the terrifying bugs, being extracted and causing gout.

“It was at the base of his skull, below the brain, and if they had gone a little further, they could have killed him,” Carlson explained.

The crawling bugs were sent to an epidemiologist for identification.

“I knew I had to change the way I handled fish,” the patient told First Coast News.

“Earlier, I used to wash my hands in the river, now I have to use cleanser and not touch my nose with my hand,” he added.

Carlson said he had never encountered a case like this in his long career as an ear, nose and throat specialist.

called a rare condition Nasal myosiswhich Infection by fly larvae.

A Florida patient had a cancerous tumor removed from his nose 30 years ago.

This meant he had open spaces in his nasal cavity and a weakened immune system.

“The intent is not to create hysteria in the world, but anyone with a compromised immune system could be at risk for unusual infections,” Carlson told First Coast News.

“If you're going to be in a dirty environment, you should wash your hands,” he concluded.