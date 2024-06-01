According to an Italian journalist, the Greens have thanked Sarri for their offer and are waiting for Leicester

Panathinaikos





According to an Italian journalist, Maurizio Sarri’s response to Panathinaikos’ reputed offer of €4.5 million per year was negative.

Mauricio Sari And Panathinaikos will not cooperate, Italian journalist Alfredo Pentula reports based on his exclusive information.

Despite the huge financial offer of 4.5 million euros accepted by the Italian coach, he politely thanked the Greens and did not want to go into further details, the report said, as he had offers from major European clubs in hand.

In particular, Mr saree Leicester are high on the list to replace Chelsea closer Enzo Maresca.

His name also plays strongly to her bench BolognaThiago Motta wants to step into successor status after moving to Juventus.

At the same time, Pendula’s article says that the Lazio management is considering the return of the 65-year-old to the club’s bench, from which we recall that he left last March.