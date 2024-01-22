41-year-old policeman jailed for raping 3 women

A 41-year-old man from Thessaloniki has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for posing as a police officer and raping three deported women.

According to the indictment, the gruesome rapes took place in Thessaloniki in March 2021, days after he was released from prison for murdering his 58-year-old wife 11 years earlier. -Old psychiatrist, ex-partner of co-criminal.

The 41-year-old man, who apologized for the rape case, denied the allegations saying everything was done with the women's consent. He attributed the complaints to a “hoax” set up against him by his former inmates in Trikala jails. To take revenge on him for refusing to import drugs into a certain prison.

The Mixed Jury Appeals Court of Thessaloniki, which heard the second case, recognized the mitigating factor of subsequent good behavior while changing the robbery charged against him to theft (the goods taken from the victims). He was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He was released from prison in February 2021 after serving 15 years in prison for killing a psychiatrist in Thessaloniki. A 58-year-old victim was found fatally wounded (in December 2010), outside a parked vehicle, with multiple stab wounds to various parts of his body.

Along with his fiancée at the time, originally from Cuba, they were sentenced to life in prison by an appeals court, but on appeal to the Supreme Court, the sentence was overturned on the grounds that they should have been approved for mitigation. Common-law life has consequently led to the “breaking” of lifers.

APE – with information from MEB