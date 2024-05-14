Zachary – Azarenka 0-2: Devastated by her serve and knocked out of Rome

Maria Zachary lost to Victoria Azarenka in the round of 16 4-6, 1-6 and bowed out of the Rome tournament.

The 28-year-old athlete was abysmal in his service game as he earned six breaks throughout the match and made just two. For her part, Azarenka was very good with the balls in her hands and with very good returns she made it difficult for the Greek athlete, knocking her out of the Italian Masters.

Azarenka had plenty of breaks early on with two breaks to take a 3-0 lead in the first set. Maria Zachary immediately found an answer to the Belarusian streak and the three game streak brought the set to a tie.

Of course, the Greek failed to hold her serve in the 7th game, giving Azarenka a chance to break back to take a two-game lead in the next game (5-3). Sakari tried to find an answer again, but she managed to break 5-4 before Azarenka closed out the set 6-4.

Maria Zachary was notably erratic in the first set as Victoria Azarenka found at least one break point in the Greek’s first four service games.

Things didn’t go well for Sakari in the second set either, as she… Good Evening earned a break and found herself two games behind (2-0) from Azarenka’s grip. The Greek held her serve in the third game (2-1), which was only for Greece, as the experienced Belarusian picked up the pace and celebrated qualifying with four straight games to wrap up the set 6-1. Quarter finals of the tournament.

In the eighth round, Victoria Azarenka will face Daniel Collins, who earlier defeated Irina Begu easily 6-0, 6-3.