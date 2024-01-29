Which schools operate with distance education?

with Distance education Schools in Evia and Boeotia will open tomorrow Tuesday (30/01) due to “Avgi” bad weather, which also applies to some schools Attica.

In particular, according to Vasilis Kikilia, the municipalities of Attica, in which the schools functioned Distance education is as follows:

Mantras – Idylls

Tribe – Acharnon

Kifissia – Oropou

Pendelis – Dionysos

Pallini

Schools are expected to open later due to severe weather in some areas, with municipalities and territories on alert.

Mr. Kygilias called on residents of the Attica basin to limit their movements.

Reminder that from Monday night to Wednesday morning (31/01) the traffic of heavy vehicles is prohibited on the axis. Athens – MalgaraAccording to the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Defense.

Severe Weather: Emergency Bulletin Update

Accordingly Updated Emergency Severe Weather Notice In EMY, snowfall occurs:

a) Thessaly – Sporades: Today Monday (29/01) In montane and semi-montane areas (mainly Magnesia) and in evening and low altitude areas (reference 200-300 m). These events will intensify from early morning on Tuesday (30-01-24) and gradually weaken during the night.

b) Eastern continent: Today Monday (29/01) In montane and semi-montane areas (mainly Viotia – Phytiotida) and evening and in low altitude areas (reference 200-300 m). These events will intensify from early morning Tuesday (30/01) (mainly Boeotia) and gradually from early morning Wednesday (31/01) They will become weak.

c) Evia: Today Monday (29/01) These events will intensify from early morning in hilly and semi-hilly areas and in the evenings and low altitude areas (reference 200-300m). Tuesday (30/01) And gradually from early morning Wednesday (31/01) They will become weak.

d) Attica: Today Monday (29/01) In montane and semi-montane areas mainly in the north and in the evening and in low altitude areas (reference 300-400 m). These events will intensify from early morning Tuesday (30/01) And mainly in the eastern, northern and western regions, snowfall will occur even at lower altitudes. Events will gradually weaken from night onwards.

c) Northern and Eastern Peloponnese: Today Monday (29/01) In mountainous and semi-mountainous areas and at night and in low altitude areas (reference 300-400 m). Events at noon Tuesday (30/01) They will temporarily intensify from morning Wednesday (31/01) They will become weak.

f) Crete: Today Monday (29/01) In hilly and semi-hilly regions. These events will intensify from morning onwards Tuesday (30/01) They fade from her wreath Wednesday (31/01).

B. Very stormy northeast wind 9 and domestically 10 Beaufort throws:

a) Since her early morning hours Tuesday (30/01) Initially in the northern and gradually in the central and southern Aegean regions.

b) She is Wednesday (31/01) Stormy northerly winds will be maintained in the Aegean region but will be limited to 8 Beaufort in the north from midday and will gradually weaken.

C. Heavy rain and storm Expected early in the morning Tuesday (30/01) Mainly in Sporades, Evia, Cyclades and Crete. Events will weaken from early morning Wednesday (31/01) Sporades, Evia and Cyclades and gradually in Crete from late afternoon.

Severe weather forecast for Tuesday 30-01-2024

Clouds with rain or snow are predicted in eastern and southern countries and occasional storms in sea and coastal areas, mainly in the Sporades, Evia, Cyclades and Crete. Thessaly, the Sporades, central and eastern Styria, Evia, the eastern and northern Peloponnese, as well as the northern and eastern Aegean islands, the Cyclades and the mountainous and semi-mountainous regions of Crete also receive snowfall at low altitudes.

Few clouds are forecast for other parts of the country.

The wind Winds will be northeast, 4 to 6 Beaufort in the West, 6 to 8 in the East and 8 to 9 in the Aegean and 10 Beaufort inland.

The temperature -06 (minus 6) to 09 degrees in the north, -03 (minus 3) to 12 in other parts of the western continent, -03 (minus 3) to 10 in the eastern continents and 05 to 13 degrees Celsius in the island country.

Morning and evening frosts will occur over continental areas, which will be stronger in places in the north.

