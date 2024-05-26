Weather: “Cold Lake” brings rain and storms

He will be unstable Weather As per the EMY forecast, rains and storms will occur at intervals over most parts of the country.

Broadly, some clouds are expected over Thrace and the northeastern Aegean region. In other parts of the country, unsettled weather is predicted with local rain and storms at intervals, which will occur from the morning to the afternoon in the Ionian, Epirus, Styria and Peloponnese, Cyclades and Crete and Crete regions. Afternoon in the Dodecanese. Events stop in the evening in most areas.

Winds will be from northerly directions 3 to 5, Aegean 6 and inland north 7 Beaufort.

Temperatures will drop slightly to 23 degrees Celsius in the northwest and 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in the rest of the country.

Detailed weather forecast

Macedonia, Thrace

Weather: Thrace is usually sunny. A few clouds will increase temporarily in Macedonia and there will be localized rain or isolated storms with an advance in the evening, mainly in western Macedonia.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 and east northeast 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 14 to 27 degrees Celsius. Western Macedonia has dropped 2 to 3 degrees.

Ionian Islands, Epirus, Western Mainland, Western Peloponnese

Weather: Inclement weather with increased cloud and localized showers and isolated thundershowers and improving in the early evening.

Wind: Variable 3 and Ionian Northwest 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 15 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Styria, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese

Weather: Temporarily increased clouds and unsettled weather mainly in the Peloponnese and Central Styria with localized rain and isolated storms and improvement in the evening.

Winds: North 3 to 5 and East local 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 16 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Cyclades, Crete

Weather: Inclement weather with increased cloud and localized showers and isolated thundershowers and improving in the early evening.

Winds: Northerly 3 to 5 Beaufort and north local 6 Beaufort temporary.

Temperature: 19 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Aegean Islands – Dodecanese

Weather: A few clouds will gradually increase in the Dodecanese and there will be local showers and isolated storms from the afternoon.

Wind: North Northeast 6 to 7 and South North Northwest 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 19 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Thessaly

Weather: A few clouds will increase temporarily with localized showers through the afternoon.

Wind: Northeast 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Attica

Weather: Continuously increasing clouds till afternoon. Local showers may occur during morning hours.

Winds: Northerly 3 to 5 Beaufort and easterly local 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 18 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Thessaloniki

Weather: Some clouds increased at times. In the afternoon, there may be local rain or shower.

Wind: Variable 3 Beaufort.

Temperature: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Tomorrow Monday 05-27-2024

In the northern Ionian Sea, Epirus and western Macedonia, temporary clouds with local rain and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon and afternoon. Progress in the evenings. Some clouds increased temporarily with local rain in Crete and Dodecanese, and in Crete during the afternoon and afternoon and in the Dodecanese after isolated storms in the afternoon. Elsewhere in the country, generally the northern continental areas will see clear weather with scattered clouds in the afternoon and afternoon.

Winds will be northerly 3 to 5 and Aegean 5 to 6 and inland 7 in Beaufort gradually weakening in the evening.

Temperatures will rise slightly to 27 to 29 degrees Celsius, mainly in the mainland, and 26 to 28 degrees Celsius in the island nation.

Forecast for Tuesday 05-28-2024

In the Dodecanese, clouds with local showers and isolated storms in the mornings and gradually cleared. In the rest of the country, there will be generally clear weather and only in the central and northern parts of the continent, clouds will form and in the northwest there will be local rain or rain and isolated storms.

Winds will vary from 3 to 4 Beaufort in the north, while in other areas they will blow from the west at 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperatures will rise slightly, mainly over the eastern mainland and island nation.

Forecast for Wednesday 05-29-2024

Generally clear weather with a few clouds will increase over continental areas during the afternoon and afternoon and there will be localized rain or shower and mainly over central and northern highlands and isolated storms.

Local visibility is low during morning and evening hours.

Winds in the north vary from 3 to 4 Beaufort, in the rest of the areas they blow from the west at 4 and in the south local 5 Beaufort.

The temperature does not change significantly.

Forecast for Thursday 30-05-2024