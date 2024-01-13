Supermarkets' accuracy scares: Olive oil prices up 58% – Newsbomb – News

was at the peak of the increase Olive oil Prices increased by 58.5% in December. Next is fruits and vegetables

Still banned Prices Among the basic consumer goods on their shelves Super Market. Speaking to citizens in Kalatsi, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was determined to tackle the precision monster.

“We will continue to fight to confront the problems, to tackle the precision monster, to step into the global problem at hand, to take advantage of chronic market weaknesses and to overcharge consumers. I will not tolerate the inflation of greed, that the government has the power to regulate the market, the mechanisms of control, and that citizens, I have also said many times that we will do this to continue to support the incomes of especially the most vulnerable people. We do. Continuity,” stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

was at the peak of the increase Olive oil Prices increased by 58.5% in December. Fruits and vegetables grew by 15% and 14% respectively, followed by fish by 8.4% and meat by 6.5%.