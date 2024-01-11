Stoiximan Super League: These are the matchday 18 referees who blow the whistle in the AEK derby.

STOIXIMAN SUPER LEAGUE
KED announced the lineups for matchday 18 of the Stoiximan Super League, with Swedish Al Hakim Mohamed in the AEK derby and Croatia's Ivan Bebek in VAR.
The referees for Round 18 of the Stoiximan Super League have been announced. The Athens derby between AEK and Panathinaikos will be whistled by Swedish Al Hakim Mohamed.
Mehmed Gul and Fredrik Cleaver were appointed as his assistants. The VAR will be Croatian Ivan Bebek, assisted by Reinhard Buxbaum (EPS Eastern Attica).
Alexandros Tzagaldis will whistle for PAOK's match against PAS Ioannina, while Vangelis Manuchos has been appointed for the match between Kifisia and Olympiakos.
Stoiximan Super League Match Day 18 Detailed Highlights
January 13
19:00 Atromitos – OFI
- Referee: Polychronis
- Assists: Patras, Davelas
- VAR: Corsillas, Constantino
- Fourth; Katsikogiannis
20:00 Lamia – Panseraikos
- Referee: Kamaris
- Assistants: Samolis, Minolis
- VAR: Perrakis, Triantafillou
- Fourth: Chiaras
January 14
15:00 Panaitolikos – Ariz
- Referee: Tsimenterides
- Assistants: Vergetis, Stefanis
- VAR: Papapetrou, Nikolakakis
- Fourth: Poulikides
17:00 Kifisia – Olympiakos
- Referee: Manouchos
- Assists: Dimitriadis, Costaras
- VAR: Papadopoulos, Sarris
- Fourth: Matsoukas
17:30 Asteras Tripoli – Volos
- Referee: Sagarakis
- Assistants: Nikolaidis, Diamantis
- VAR: Tsetsilas, Meidanas
- Fourth: Vatsios
20:30 AEK – Panathinaikos
- Referee: Al Hakim Mohammed
- Assistants: Mehmet Kallam, Fredrik Cleaver
- VAR: Bebek, Bucksbaum
- Fourth: Jealousy
20:30 PAOK – PAS Ioannina
- Referee: Chocolates
- Assistants: Petropoulos, Fotopoulos
- VAR: Koumparakis, Papadakis
- Fourth: Resident