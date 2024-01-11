Stoiximan Super League: These are the matchday 18 referees who blow the whistle in the AEK derby.

STOIXIMAN SUPER LEAGUE





11.01.2024 | 12:02

KED announced the lineups for matchday 18 of the Stoiximan Super League, with Swedish Al Hakim Mohamed in the AEK derby and Croatia's Ivan Bebek in VAR.

The referees for Round 18 of the Stoiximan Super League have been announced. The Athens derby between AEK and Panathinaikos will be whistled by Swedish Al Hakim Mohamed.

Mehmed Gul and Fredrik Cleaver were appointed as his assistants. The VAR will be Croatian Ivan Bebek, assisted by Reinhard Buxbaum (EPS Eastern Attica).

Alexandros Tzagaldis will whistle for PAOK's match against PAS Ioannina, while Vangelis Manuchos has been appointed for the match between Kifisia and Olympiakos.

Stoiximan Super League Match Day 18 Detailed Highlights

January 13

19:00 Atromitos – OFI

Referee: Polychronis

Assists: Patras, Davelas

VAR: Corsillas, Constantino

Fourth; Katsikogiannis

20:00 Lamia – Panseraikos

Referee: Kamaris

Assistants: Samolis, Minolis

VAR: Perrakis, Triantafillou

Fourth: Chiaras

January 14

15:00 Panaitolikos – Ariz

Referee: Tsimenterides

Assistants: Vergetis, Stefanis

VAR: Papapetrou, Nikolakakis

Fourth: Poulikides

17:00 Kifisia – Olympiakos

Referee: Manouchos

Assists: Dimitriadis, Costaras

VAR: Papadopoulos, Sarris

Fourth: Matsoukas

17:30 Asteras Tripoli – Volos

Referee: Sagarakis

Assistants: Nikolaidis, Diamantis

VAR: Tsetsilas, Meidanas

Fourth: Vatsios

20:30 AEK – Panathinaikos

Referee: Al Hakim Mohammed

Assistants: Mehmet Kallam, Fredrik Cleaver

VAR: Bebek, Bucksbaum

Fourth: Jealousy

20:30 PAOK – PAS Ioannina