Stoiximan Super League: These are the matchday 18 referees who blow the whistle in the AEK derby.

January 11, 2024
KED announced the lineups for matchday 18 of the Stoiximan Super League, with Swedish Al Hakim Mohamed in the AEK derby and Croatia's Ivan Bebek in VAR.

Mehmed Gul and Fredrik Cleaver were appointed as his assistants. The VAR will be Croatian Ivan Bebek, assisted by Reinhard Buxbaum (EPS Eastern Attica).

Alexandros Tzagaldis will whistle for PAOK's match against PAS Ioannina, while Vangelis Manuchos has been appointed for the match between Kifisia and Olympiakos.

Stoiximan Super League Match Day 18 Detailed Highlights

January 13

19:00 Atromitos – OFI

  • Referee: Polychronis
  • Assists: Patras, Davelas
  • VAR: Corsillas, Constantino
  • Fourth; Katsikogiannis

20:00 Lamia – Panseraikos

  • Referee: Kamaris
  • Assistants: Samolis, Minolis
  • VAR: Perrakis, Triantafillou
  • Fourth: Chiaras

January 14

15:00 Panaitolikos – Ariz

  • Referee: Tsimenterides
  • Assistants: Vergetis, Stefanis
  • VAR: Papapetrou, Nikolakakis
  • Fourth: Poulikides

17:00 Kifisia – Olympiakos

  • Referee: Manouchos
  • Assists: Dimitriadis, Costaras
  • VAR: Papadopoulos, Sarris
  • Fourth: Matsoukas

17:30 Asteras Tripoli – Volos

  • Referee: Sagarakis
  • Assistants: Nikolaidis, Diamantis
  • VAR: Tsetsilas, Meidanas
  • Fourth: Vatsios

20:30 AEK – Panathinaikos

  • Referee: Al Hakim Mohammed
  • Assistants: Mehmet Kallam, Fredrik Cleaver
  • VAR: Bebek, Bucksbaum
  • Fourth: Jealousy

20:30 PAOK – PAS Ioannina

  • Referee: Chocolates
  • Assistants: Petropoulos, Fotopoulos
  • VAR: Koumparakis, Papadakis
  • Fourth: Resident


