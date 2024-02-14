She went to Dragon's Den and her life changed: 30,000 orders in three days (vid)

The Giselle Boxer product is a hit in the UK. His appearance in “Dragon's Den” changed his career.

In a surprising turn of events after her appearance “Dragon's Den» BBC's, Entrepreneur Giselle is a boxer The demand for its product has increased dramatically, Accu seedsDespite facing significant criticism regarding product-related claims.

The 31-year-old boxer from Sheffield almost said 30,000 orders Since the episode aired, he has highlighted a significant market response to his ear seeds, which he says has helped him recover. Myalgic encephalomyelitis.

A product of boxers, aku seeds, consists of gold-plated ear seeds 35 eurosIt is marketed as a treatment for myalgic encephalomyelitis, which is minimally invasive 250,000 people only United Kingdom. His presentation “Dragon's Den» Not only did he become the first competitor to receive six offers from the Dragons, but he also received an investment. 58,000 Euros By entrepreneur Steven Bartlett. However, claims about its product's efficacy in treating myalgic encephalomyelitis prompted a backlash, which classified the claims as “baseless” and criticized product promotion as a possible cure for the disease.

Despite the controversy, Boxing's commercials saw huge interest, selling out all merchandise and racking up thousands of pre-orders within three days of airing. The businessman took to Instagram to express his surprise at the impact the episode had “Dragon's Den” at Acu Seeds reveals the challenges and excitement of managing unexpected growth. He mentioned that he received 10,000 messages won 50,000 new followers on social media after the episode.