ELSTAT: December inflation to 3.5% – Olive oil on fire with 58% rise

New jump in inflation for December as per ELSTAT data. It ran at a rate of 3.5% from 3% in November, while food precision returned to the upward channel at a rate of 8.9%.

On average, inflation is pegged at 3.5% in 2023. Olive oil increased by 58%, fruits by 15%, vegetables by 14%, fish by 8.4% and meat by 6.5%. Air travel was up 10.2%, theaters – theaters up 10% and package holidays up 9.3%.

According to ELSTAT notification:

Comparing the general CPI for December 2023 with the corresponding index for December 2022, an increase of 3.5% was obtained against the increase of 7.2% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Overall CPI fell 0.1% in December 2023 compared to November 2023, down from 0.5% year-on-year.

The average CPI for the twelve months from January 2023 to December 2023 showed an increase of 3.5% compared to the corresponding index for the twelve months from January 2022 – December 2022, which showed an increase of 9.6%. January 2022 – December 2022 January 2021 – December 2021 Twelve months.