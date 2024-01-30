Bucs 113-107: Jokic shines, Denver upsets Antetokounmpo's team in reverse debut

The big game between the Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks in Denver saw Giannis Antetokounmpo's team win 113-107 over Nikola Jokic in Doc Rivers' debut. Triple-double from Serbian Star, double-double from Greek Freak.

The game was mostly a close affair as the champions found the necessary solutions in the final and cruised to victory led by usual suspect Jokic. The Serbian star led the way with another triple-double, scoring 25 points, pulling down 16 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put in a great effort for the “Deer” with 29 points and 12 rebounds, but his performance was not enough for his team. Milwaukee's second leading scorer was Brook Lopez with 19 and 5/9 three-pointers, while Damian Lillard had 18 points (2/4 three-pointers), 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

Doc Rivers sat on the bench for the first time for the Stags, but couldn't pair his debut with a win as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had big nights to keep the Bucks from prevailing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's account

Giannis Antetokounmpo made the difference for another game for the Milwaukee Bucks as he was the point of reference for his team. The Greek star spent 36'55″ on the court, scoring 29 points on 10/18 two-pointers and 1/1 three-pointers, while he pulled down a full double-double with 12 rebounds. At the same time, he dished out 4 assists, 1 Made a steal and 1 bunt, while he committed 2 errors and 4 turnovers, including a +/- of -3.

25-26, 55-56, 82-75, 113-107

Nuggets: Porter 13 (8 rebounds), Gordon 8 (6 rebounds), Jokic 25 (16 rebounds, 12 assists), Caldwell-Pope, Murray 35 (2 rebounds, 5 assists), Jackson 9 (5 assists), Brown, Watson 6 , Jordan

Bucks: Middleton 14 (8 rebounds), Antetokounmpo 29 (10/18 2-pointers, 1/1 3-pointer), Lopez 19 (5/9 3-pointers), Beasley 5, Lillard 18 (2/4 3-pointers), Portis 9 (12 rebounds), Payne 3, Connaughton 7, Crowder 3

Nuggets Team Stats: 40/73 2-pointers, 4/18 3-pointers, 55 rebounds, 29 assists, 7 steals, 4 blocks, 8 turnovers

Bucs Team Stats: 20/45 2-pointers, 16/39 3-pointers, 49 rebounds, 24 assists, 3 steals, 7 blocks, 12 turnovers