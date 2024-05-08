Bruges – Fiorentina 1-1: Viola on way to Olympiacos if qualified

Fiorentina are in the Conference League final for the second time in a row after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brugge in Belgium. Eye on its opponent in Piraeus in the big meeting on May 29 in the “OPAP Arena”.

The Fiorentina Second time in a row in the finals of the event! Viola drew 1-1 with Belgium after Italy’s 3-2 Bruges They turn their eyes to Phraeus, where they await the victor Olympiakos – Aston Villa For the big date on May 29. The Italians played very well in the second half, they had the beams, but the substance, which helped them overcome the barrier of the Belgians.

The Belgians entered the match hungry and scored on their first good chance. In the 20th minute, De Kuyber The defense moved between the duo and a header from Wanken’s assist made it 1-0. The home side had already scored in extra time, and then the reaction from Vincenzo Italiano’s team was expected, and it came. The Fiorentina He pressed and had a great double chance in the 23rd minute, but Mignolet grabbed the fourth Gonzales 23′ and o Belotti Couldn’t score in the rest of the phase. Viola tried to spin the ball and they came close to equalizing in the 35th minute, but his shot went wide. Kwame Suspended on a horizontal beam.

Fiorentina were better in the second half, they were in control, they moved the ball better and they didn’t give Brooks a chance to develop and threaten. The visitors got their second on the post in the 74th minute through a free kick by Preki and the third in the 75th minute from a Kwame header! However, Fiorentina got the goal. In 83′, Mehele’s knee went to Nzola’s head and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The Beltran He scored in the 85th minute to send the Viola into their final with a 1-1 draw Europa Conference League. Of course, Vanaken’s shot in the delays required a big intervention from Terrazzano.

Bruges: Mignolet, Ontoi, Mechele, Ortonies, Sabe, Vetlesen (70′ Zinkernagel), Vanaken, De Kuyper, Skoras (86′ Nielsen), Thiago, Jutgla.

Fiorentina: Terrazzano, Todo, Milenkovic, Martinez, Bragi, Beltran (90′ Ranieri), Arthur (71′ Duncan), Madragora, Gonzalez, Belotti (71′ Enzola), Guam.