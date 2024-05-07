Series A: Not even now Napoli, Atalanta “unstarred” upset

Napoli were eventually held to a draw by Udinese (1-1), continuing their poor streak and in danger of exiting Europe. A valuable “double” for Atalanta (2-1 Salernitana), who are in pole position for an additional Champions League ticket.

Even now she has not succeeded Naples Europe’s train is in danger of disappearing after the Scudetto! Partenobi found themselves victorious at home Udinese, but they were tied at the end (1-1) and dropped three points for the fourth consecutive match. So they may have advanced to her 8th place A leaguelead to Conference LeagueBut they are only a point above Fiorentina It has less competition.

In a generally balanced game without much emotion, difference seemed to be his goal Osimen. With a great header after his cross in the 51′ Politano The Nigerian gave his team the lead. The Naples But he played with fire and got burnt after his goal Socks He delivered the point in the second minute of stoppage time Udinese.

Atalanta upset for Champions League

Earlier, the Atlanta He earned three valuable points of his own and moved closer to a return to the Champions League. Bergamaskis lost in a 2-1 defeat. With Salerno of the basis basalitesMoved ahead of Roma to 5th place A league A game short but tied.

The game did not start well for her Atlanta Behind his goal score Sauna At 18′. However, in the second part, his team Casperini identified its counterattack with their targets Sheikh (57′) and Coffee miners (63′) turned the match on its head to leave Salerno with a crucial “double”.