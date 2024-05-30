Nicole Kidman – Zac Efron: Scenes From Their New Film Discussed | Marie Claire

The Nicole Kidman And Zac Efron reunited on screen 12 years after starring in The Paperboy.

In The Paperboy, the duo caused a stir with a controversial scene in which Kidman had to urinate on Efron after she was stung by a jellyfish.

This time, the A-lister actors appear in a lighthearted film in which they play lovers. The quirky romantic comedy on Netflix has a title “A Family Affair”.

In the film, Nicole Kidman has an awkward relationship with her daughter’s much younger movie star boss, played by Zac Efron.

A mixed scene on the internet

Based on the trailer, the pair will appear together in at least one romantic scene.

The sly scene, which has been the talk of the town since the film’s trailer aired, shows the Australian actress slamming Efron against a wall, ripping off her shirt before she drags him to bed.

“Got a little crazy. I’m allowed, right?” Kidman says after sleeping with his co-star in the film.

frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen>

The Jack Ephron Speaking to People about the role: “I was a little nervous, but it’s always wonderful to be reunited with Nicole and as talented as she is as an actress, she’s also very kind and loving and wonderful to spend time with.”. Describing their hot on-screen chemistry, Efron said it was “Nature and fun».

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below