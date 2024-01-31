Robert Lubicic arrived in Athens on Wednesday afternoon (31/1) after his transfer to AEK and SPORT24 welcomed him at the airport.

Robert Lubicic arrived in Athens via Belgrade at noon on Wednesday (31/1) with his flight landing at “El. Venizelos” at 14:47 for his transfer to AEK.

The international midfielder appeared in the arrivals hall shortly after and had his first meeting with the press representatives who were waiting for him.

Union people found him at the airport and greeted him, but did not give any statement to the press representatives, but he only agreed to be photographed with friends of AEK.

Robert Lubicic arrived in Athens on behalf of AEK

Robert Lubicic arrived in Athens on behalf of AEK

Robert Lubicic arrived in Athens on behalf of AEK

With Ljubicic undergoing a medical and expected to be announced by the union within the day, AEK's men are now “running” to catch the end of the transfer window on Wednesday night (31/1) at 23:59.

As we recall the initial deal between Dinamo Zagreb and AEK reached a breaking point following pressure from the former's organized fans so that the player would not go to Dikefalos, the Austro-Croatian case will have a happy ending as it seems. .

Robert Lubicic arrived in Athens on behalf of AEK

Robert Lubicic arrived in Athens on behalf of AEK

Who is Lubicic and how does he “click” with Almeida's scenes?

The Lubicic This year he has made 27 appearances in all competitions with his jersey Dinamo Zagreb, two goals and four assists. Of course, he has also played as a left-back (14) this season, which is not his preferred position.

Lubicic previously played in Austria before moving to Zagreb. He played a total of 40 times with Rapid Vienna and scored four goals, while being sold to Dinamo in the summer of 2022 for three million euros.

Lubicic comes to AEK to strengthen it in midfield. The axis of midfield is his place, that's where he wants to compete, and that's what Almeida will use.

He has played most of his official matches as an “8” or a left inside midfielder, but he can also help out on the wing as long as he is not a full-back. He will do this if asked, but better if necessary.

Lubicic comes to AEK to find his competitive orientation again. With Szymanski missing, he can play at “6” and be a point of reference for the immediate future, to provide “embroidery” to Union's depleted midfield.

Above all, a great transfer in favor of Almeida's project, who has already spoken openly about the need to acquire players like “Luby”.

SPORT24 and “The Show Must Go On” were on El. Venizelos with Vangelis Arnadoklou and they welcome Robert Lubicic.