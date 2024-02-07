Can be read first Δημήτρης Παπαϊωάννου να μέν has a direct relationship with τον Cinema –σίγουρα δεν είναι η πρώτη τέχνη που και τον νου καὶ το νομα του –, however το 26th Festival Ντοκιμαντέρ Thessaloniki Επελεξεε ανδενον ως τιμώμενο πρόσωπος και στην συνεργάτη για τη της του του edition, η και και περισσότερα αυλαία στης 7 March. The internationally recognized creator's multi-faceted work will be presented there through a series of carefully selected activities, while he will also be present at screenings and discussions with the public. Η πρώτη από τους και και το τοκιμαντέρ της Εύας Στεφανήτο χών θα προβόλες ως work in progress, καταγράφοντας την ερόπορεια περιοδεία της περισσότερας «Egyptian Orientation» του Δημήτρη Παπαϊωάννου.

«Αφορμή για το Αφιέρωμα είναι και το ντοκιμαντέρ της Εύας Στεφανή, which is in development, but it also coincides with my own cinematic interest. But for the first time, it really shows my fascination with cinema. Οταν κινηματογραφήσα και μονταρα ο τὸς το “Πουθενά”. It's for me a choreography above the existing choreography of the performance», λέει ο ένεις στην «Κ».

Οντως a different part of the presentation includes the screening of short films «Nowhere» and «Primal Matter», where ο καρτόστας χορογραφίες again τα παραστήσεις θεατρικά του του πλέρα. Στη Θεσσαλονίκη θα τα παραστέρων η πολύωρη νίδεοεγκατάσταση με τιτρο «Inside», together with parallel cinematography. «Ξέρω τοι η τέχνη μασμος ευγαλέα, γι' έτου Ανεκαθεν I wanted to find a way so that videotaped performances of live theater, which are usually bad and boring, can become exciting and convey a certain creative aspect. Moreover, I am μανιώδης μοντέρ, παραω ω χρήσεις στο μοντάζ. From the filming of Στέφανου Σιταρά, when we created “Μέσα” (Inside), we made the monoplano of 6 hours but also recorded the scenes. In fact, I've recorded all my performances and I'm at the beginning of a long journey in order to find the foundations and the institutional framework so that they can all be preserved and bequeathed after my death», concludes Δημήτρης Παπαϊωάννου.

The black and white design of a friend will be the poster of this year's event.

Μεγαλο Αφιέρωμα has however prepared το Ελληνικό Τεστελία και στις ΛΟΑΤΚΙ+ Stories, მები τον τιτρο «Citizen Queer». At a time when a dimension of the theme (γάμος και τεκνοθεσία ομόφυλων ζευγαριόν) has been strongly preoccupying the public debate lately, in Thessaloniki we will see the ντοκιμαντέρ around the liberating act of self-determination. Histories are contemporary, as well as others, that chronicle the beginnings and great achievements of the movement, with protagonists from across the social spectrum.

In total, more than 25 films will be screened, and afterwards, favorite artists, activists and important personalities of cinema and culture, academics and scientists will discuss with the audience. Among the rest of the program it stands out and is very frequent «Οι γαμποι της Τήλου» ту Παναγιώτη Ευαγγελίδηwhile ο προτοποριακός κινηματογραφιστής τιμάται this year with a special αφιέρωμα but also τον Χρυσό Αλέξανδρο στη Θεσσαλονίκη.