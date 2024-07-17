‘You will always have a place in the harbor of our hearts’

Olympics





17.07.2024 | 17:07

According to the official Olympiakos account, Vangelis Marinakis bid farewell to Kostas Fortonis, who left after 10 successful years with Piraeus PAE.

It is known that Olympiacos and Kostas Fortounis will not continue together, the two sides have not reached an agreement on the extension of their cooperation.

Vangalis Marinakis said goodbye Former Red Whites boss to leave Limani after 10 years Heading towards the Arab team, especially Giorgos Tonis’ El Khalids with an emotional post.

“Later Many years of triumphs, joys, European nights of glory, triumphs and Titles but tests, it’s time to say goodbye to Kostas Fortune, the footballer who wrote the golden pages with his talent In our legendary history book, the pinnacle of the pinnacle The moment he lifted the European Cup in his hand Chairman.

The leading Greek football player of the past Ten years ago he arrived at Olympiakos as a child and left as captain. A successful footballer and a great family man.

The Olympiakos made every effort and every abundance necessary Kostas stayed, but his entire family made another decision Her second family, Olympiaco, respects her His professional choice. And none of the Olympiakos family This temporary farewell should not be bittersweet. Only good words.

Kostas, thanks for the memories and we wish you success, health and all the best in your new football journey. No matter how far your chosen seas are, know that you always have a place in our heart port.

Vangalis Marinakis,

PAE Olympiakos”.