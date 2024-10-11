WSJ Poll: Tie…Horror Between Harris

Twenty-five days before the presidential election November 5 electionAnother poll shows the two candidates — U.S. Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump — tied overall in seven swing states. A poll published today by the Wall Street Journal.

According to Pulse measurementHarris has narrow leads of 2 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Trump leads by 6 points in Nevada and 1 point in Pennsylvania, and the two are tied in North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The survey was conducted with the participation of 600 registered voters in each state. It was conducted between September 28 and October 8, and each state has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

The WSJ poll results “concur” with other polls showing a losing presidential race in the Nov. 5 election.

The economy, immigration, women’s rights and the nation’s democratic values ​​are issues Americans care about and are being asked to choose between the two candidates.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week found Trump and Harris also battling nationally, with Harris holding a narrow lead. 46% vs. 43%.

Polls of voters in these seven states, which are neither Democratic nor Republican, actually decide the outcome of the election, and are an important indicator of electoral trends.

“That’s about it to drawRepublican pollster David Lee, who conducted the poll with Democrat Michael Bochien, told the WSJ.

More voters said they chose Trump on the economy and immigration issues, and Harris would do a better job on housing, health care and taking care of people like them, according to the poll.

