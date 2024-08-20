The oldest person in the world is a Spanish woman Maria Branias Moreira, Born in America, who survived the plague and two world wars, he died aged 117, his family said.

“Or Maria Branias She left us and died the way she wanted: in her sleep, peacefully, without pain,” her family wrote on their X account. “She will always be remembered for her advice and kindness,” they said, according to the Daily Mail.

Or Branias He celebrated his 117th birthday in March, having lived for the past two decades at the Santa Maria del Dura nursing home in the northeastern Spanish city of Olot.

Guinness World Records has officially recognized him Branias World’s oldest person in January 2023, following French nun Lucille Radon’s death at age 118 years old. After her death BraniasBorn on May 23, 1908 and aged 116, Japanese Tomiko Itoka is the world’s oldest living person.

