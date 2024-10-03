World Junior Champion Psarros, World No. 5 Melina Georgiou

Gold medal in World Championship Taekwondo Won the competition held in Sancheon, South Korea Aristides Nicolas Charos -51 kg category.

The young athlete, already European champion, children (in Pembroke in 2022) and teenagers (in Tallinn last year), became the fourth Greek in history to climb the highest step of the podium. In this event after the late Alexandros Nicolaidis in Barcelona in 1996 and Saralampos Panagiotidis and Nicolas Papagelis in Heraklion in 2002.

Our country has won 30 medals in the World Youth Championship.

On the way to the gold medal, Psaros had to achieve some big wins, the first and best of which was against Korean Seo (round of 32), from whom she lost the only set of the tournament (18-6, 14). -22, 14-12).

He qualified for the quarter-finals with a 2-0 (14-2, 12-9) win over Britain’s Serrat, before overcoming opposition from Egypt’s Yahya Mohamed El by the same scoreline (15-2, 15-2). That is how he entered the medals.

In the semi-finals, Psaros defeated Iran’s Nasirahmati 2-0 (15-13, 23-17), and in the final – and at the height of his psyche – he actually… he went up against Moldovan Roska. Defeated 2-0 (12-6, 12-0).

Melina Georgiou put up an excellent performance in the -46 kg junior category. The “Bronze” European Junior Champion and 5th in the European Women’s category this year took two wins out of three races, bringing her “one breath” away from winning a medal.

In the round of “32”, he won the No. 1 European ranking in juniors against the Italian Pepi with a score of 2-0 (12-0, 16-4), while in the round of “16” he won with the same score. (16-15, 12- 1) Alrawasteh from Jordan.

His path to a medal was interrupted by Korean player Yumin Lee, who defeated him 2-0 (15-8, 14-5) and won the gold medal in the Asian category shortly after.

News Today:

Guardian analysis: Iran-Israel standoff could be ‘comfortable’ for some Gulf states – what position will they take?





The hero who beat up a 14-year-old girl in Klifada was photographed with a gun in his hands.





There is no end to the division of relatives of victims in Tempe: what Karystianou says about the extrajudicial trial against the Plagias brothers