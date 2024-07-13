Woman massacred in Amphilochia: 36-year-old mother shocked – barbaric beating calls her son

The local community in Amphilochia is in shock after the 36-year-old was brutally murdered by her husband and later committed suicide.

The mother of the unfortunate girl mourns the unjust loss of her daughter, holding her photograph in her hands.

“Daddy is killing me” – a phone call to his 36-year-old son

The 43-year-old murderer and suicide bomber made his ex-wife’s life hell.

According to reports, recently the 43-year-old has been driving under the influence of alcohol.

One of the recent violent incidents unfolded on Amfilochia beach where he violently assaulted a 36-year-old woman, resulting in her calling her son and asking him to call the police as soon as possible.

Speaking to MEGA, the 36-year-old’s mother described the shocking incident:

“He picked her up and took her to the beach. He was beating my grandson because his mother did not come home. He asked her, “Mother, where are you?” Call Vasilis “100” and say, “My father is killing me.”

complaints

The unfortunate woman first reported her husband for domestic violence last May.

The 43-year-old sued the 36-year-old and both were acquitted in court.

40 hours before the 8th murder of 2024, the 36-year-old walked through the door of the police station again and reported to him for the second time.

The couple had two children.

The Chronicles

The culprit allegedly held her 13-year-old daughter hostage to force the unfortunate woman to return to Amphilochia.

His threats were constant. He allegedly told the woman, “If you don’t come, if you don’t come home, I’m going to kill the baby.”

Around 4 am, the unfortunate woman arrived home in her car and before she could get out of it, the man jumped from the balcony of the house onto the hood of the car and shot himself twice.