When the leader “broke” and Vangelis Marinakis cried in the crowd

The conference’s first lifter will not be captain on March 10, 25. Olympiakos did his best, but Giorgos Tonis’ El Kalides awaits the Greek ace, who leaves the big port after ten years, first crying in the office of Vangelis Marinakis. Pantelis Diamantopoulos writes.

This could be the soap opera of the summer. If he wanted to, he would have fired every other teammate and every basketball player! The Costas FortunisHowever, he preferred to take a quieter path. As quiet as his character is, far removed from the fanfare and classic outward reactions of footballers.

It is this road that finally leads him out of Greece for the second time. It was Germany. Now it will be Saudi Arabia. Wearing the red and white for 10 years, living incredible moments and winning the conference league. Both beautiful and ugly. And joys and sorrows.

He became the first player in history to win the European title. This will not be the player wearing the armor on March 10, ’25 when Piraeus celebrates 100 years of Olympiakos!

But we said, such is life, such is business. And Fortounis decided to try something different. He spent hours discussing with his family that he would finally leave his beloved Olympiakos to play for El Khalij. A team that doesn’t chase titles at home, but like all clubs in S. Arabia, knows how to pay well and satisfy.

Fortounis is recovering from a terrible season. He recovers a great victory against himself. With two crosses, with bitterness and suffering, he was able to stand up. To make last season sensational and to be looked at by clubs who should pay well for such a player.

The Arabs’ proposal exceeded 3 million euros

It’s hard to say no to more than 3 million (including bonuses) every year, while you leave the Greek pressure behind. A total of 6 million euros over two years.

“Red and White” with himself first. Vangalis Marinakis They showed Fortunis in practice that they wanted him, while Mediliber and his partners contacted him and made it clear that they wanted him to start the team.

A few days ago, in a meeting with the owner of PAE, Fortounis “broke”, he cried, he had in front of him a person who hates lies, when his life is over, he will have defined his career not only in management, but in his banking account.

“Red and White” met with the football player’s representative again on Monday afternoon. But there is no white smoke due to not matching financially or the duration of the contract.

You find those moments when you think about everything. Apart from age, peace, your achievements and money (which are always more in those places) it is worth trying something more peaceful. Costas went in this direction. A lot was said and it was far from the truth.

He is not too close to staying and leaving. The idea has been brewing for months now, and when the time came, the player had to put everything down and decide.

In the end, the Olympics Met as his team. Marinakis as its chairman. He gave much to the people of Piraeus and took much more from them.

Fame, money, titles. Ten years for a footballer at a club is equivalent to 40 years for another professional in a simple job. Now it’s time to try something else.

In Saudi Arabia, the recommended procedures (ministries, documents, contracts, etc.) have begun, while Olympiakos, for its part, will build its team even stronger. And without him Good luck…