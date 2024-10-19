What Changes in Filing Tax Returns: Incentives and Penalties

One of the problems that come up every year is the tax return.

The respective political leadership of the finance ministry deals with issues such as when the system will be ready so that the electronic platform can be opened, while there have traditionally been successive extensions of the relevant deadline depending on the flow of submissions over the summer. Tax return.

Article continues after advertisement

What changes in tax returns?

This seems to be changing. From 2025, the rules will be set in advance and taxpayers will be given additional incentives to file their returns promptly. At the same time, the standard demand of accountants is met: canceling extensions, allowing them to take summer vacations, something they have lost for years.

Pretense fees for “blocks” are also canceled – how worrying, the amounts saved Hidden Slips in Finance Ministry’s Revenue – What Do They Mean for Surpluses?

This is one side of the coin. Another relates to the establishment of sanctions for managers of public organizations in case of delays in sending data to AADE, which are necessary to complete tax returns on time. If the AADE does not fulfill its obligations within the predetermined period, the same sanctions will apply to the AADE.

What is important is that sanctions are personalized, burdening responsible administrators, not organizations or institutions. There are clear deadlines for filing tax returns, exemptions for regular taxpayers and penalties for government officials for negligence. With these changes, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance aims to solve the problems of setbacks and extensions, based on the proposals of the Greek Chamber of Commerce. Thus, a clear and predetermined period for submission of notifications is established.

See also "If Savvidis calls me, I will return to PAOK" Article continues after advertisement

motivations

Let’s take a closer look at what the new tax return filing framework is and how it is designed:

From March 15 to July 15, for natural and legal persons. At the same time, based on the date of submission of declaration, the rebate is given to those who pay gross income tax by 31st July every year:

a) 4% discount for submission of declaration from 15th March to 30th April.

b) 3% discount from 1st May to 15th June.

c) 2% discount from 16th June to 15th July. In addition, tax payment for natural and legal persons is fixed in 8 equal monthly installments, the first installment being paid by July 31.

Obstacles

One of the major problems in the past has been errors and delays in sending data from agencies to AADE, resulting in delays in submission of returns or incorrect clearances, which forced taxpayers to file corrective returns.

Article continues after advertisement

In order to avoid these delays, sanctions are imposed on administrators of organizations, official secretaries of state, general secretaries of municipalities and wage managers if they do not send the required data to AADE on time. Specifically, AADE creates an electronic registry of individuals who are required to submit an annual return file for early completion and submission of tax returns.

Registration in the register is mandatory and concerns companies and public services that must send data to AADE. This data covers income from salaried employment, pensions, wages from business activity and taxes withheld. If the data is sent in a timely or inaccurate manner, the persons responsible will be fined up to 2,500 euros. The penalty increases by 50 euros for each day of delay. Any delay in implementation of the digital platform by AADE will result in penalty to the Commandant of AADE.

RES-EMP