Weather: Unstable till Saturday

According to the fire risk forecast map released by the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection (civilprotection.gov), parts of the country are forecast to experience high fire danger (Danger Category 3) today, Tuesday. gr).

OPEN’s meteorologist predicts that we will say goodbye to August with rain, storms and a drop in temperature. Warm air begins from the coast of North Africa and slowly rises towards Central Europe, as a result of which cold air masses descend from Eastern and North-Eastern Europe through Ukraine towards our country. So there will be instability throughout the week due to the temperature difference between the surface and the upper layers of the atmosphere.

With very unstable weather, especially the week that opens before us from Wednesday, then gradually the mercury drops, says Clearkos Marousakis in his post.

⛈️ Welcome them and let them be late… Localized showers may be welcomed in the west and north today with maximum rainfall of 10 to 15 mm. However, through Thursday, “buckets” will slowly collect around 50 to 70 mm of rain inland. ✅Instability will continue… pic.twitter.com/kY0SwN1snm

“Localized rain is welcome in the west and north with maximum rainfall of 10 to 15 mm today. However, till Thursday, “buckets” will slowly collect around 50 to 70 mm of rain locally. Instability will continue till Saturday,” said director of EMY.

According to weather forecasts, August will bid us farewell with instability. As they mentioned in their posts, both O Theodoris Kolitas As well as Clearkos Maroussakis By the end of the week, cold air masses from Ukraine, through the Black Sea, will be over our region, bringing rain and storms.

The regions of Attica, Boeotia, Evia and Fthiotida

Corinthia and Argolis

Evros, Rhodope and regions of Shanti

Halkidiki and Mount Athos

Cyclades, Sporades and N. Aegean Islands

The weather today

A few local clouds are expected, increasing from midday. Local showers and intermittent storms are possible in the afternoon and afternoon in the mountains and in the mountains of the Dodecanese and Crete. Atmospheric dust concentrations are relatively high, mainly in the east.

Temperatures range from 17 to 31 degrees Celsius in western Macedonia, 21 to 34 in the rest of Macedonia and Thrace, 22 to 35 in Thessaly, 19 to 36 in Epirus and the western continent, and 20 to 20 in the rest of the continent. to 33, 18 to 36 in the Peloponnese, 20 to 34 in the Ionian Islands, 19 to 33 in the North and East Aegean Islands, 23 to 30 in the Cyclades and Dodecanese, and 22 to 33 °C in Crete.

The wind In the central and northern Aegean, winds will blow from northwest to north at 3 to 5 Beaufort, but temporarily reach 6 Beaufort in places. In the South Aegean, winds will blow from west to north at 3 to 5 Beaufort. Winds in the Ionian will initially change directions up to 3 Beaufort, but will change to West Northwest 2 to 4 Beaufort from morning.

Macedonia, Thrace

Weather: Continental weather with a few clouds increasing in the afternoon-afternoon and localized rain mainly in the mountains, while isolated storms may occur in Thrace.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 and northeasterly 5 Beaufort in the East Sea.

Temperature: 18 to 34 degrees Celsius. In western Macedonia the minimum is 3 to 4 degrees lower.

Ionian Islands, Epiros, West Styria, West Peloponnese

Weather: Generally clear in the northern Ionian and Epirus regions with a chance of local rain with temporary local clouds until the morning. In the afternoon and afternoon, clouds will form again in the Ionian and continental areas and there will be localized rain in the mountains.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort and same intensity from noon to north.

Temperature: 22 to 34 degrees Celsius and up to 35 degrees Celsius in land. In the interior of Epirus it is 2 to 3 degrees lower.

Eastern Styria, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese

Weather: Generally clear with local clouds in the afternoon and afternoon, so there may be temporary rain in the mountains of Central Styria and Eastern Peloponnese.

Wind: Northerly 3 to 4 and East 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 22 to 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Cyclades, Crete

Weather: In the Cyclades, usually sunny. In Crete, local clouds with the possibility of temporary rain.

Wind: North 4 to 5, inland 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 24 to 30 and in southern Crete up to 33 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Aegean Islands – Dodecanese

Weather: Mostly clear clouds till afternoon. In this case, there may be intermittent rain mainly in the afternoon and afternoon hours.

Wind: Northerly 4 to 5 and north local 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Thessaly

Weather: Generally clear with local clouds in the afternoon and afternoon, so occasional showers are likely in the hills.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 and East North to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 21 to 35 to 36 degrees Celsius and 31 to 32 degrees Celsius in Sporades.

Attica

Weather: Generally clear.

Winds: North 3 to 4 and East local 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 24 to 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. In the east, the maximum will be 2 to 3 degrees lower.

Thessaloniki

Weather: Continental weather with a few clouds increasing in the afternoon and localized showers, mainly in the mountains.

Wind: Variable 3 and Temporarily South 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 21 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Tomorrow Wednesday 08-28-2024

Generally clear weather. During the afternoon and afternoon, clouds will form over continental areas and there will be localized showers and isolated storms, mainly over the mountains.

Winds will initially be Ionian and westerly at 3 Beaufort, from midday they will become north-northwest at 4 Beaufort. In the east, 3 to 5 northerly winds and locally 6 Beaufort winds in the Aegean.

The temperature does not change significantly. 32 to 35 degrees Celsius in northern and western continents and 35 to 37 degrees Celsius in other continents. It reaches 30 to 34 degrees Celsius in the island country.

Forecast for Thursday 29-08-2024

Initially mostly clear weather, gradually from midday Ionian, continental and Evian clouds will develop and local showers and storms will occur, possibly strong in some places. An improvement is expected in the evening.

Winds will be northwesterly 3 to 5 and easterly Aegean 6 locally in Beaufort.

The temperature will drop slightly. It reaches continental 32 to 35 and inland 36 degrees and island nation 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Friday 30-08-2024

Initially, generally clear weather with a few clouds with local showers in the Ionian, Sporades and Crete. Clouds will gradually develop over the continental areas and there will be local rain and sporadic storms, mainly in the central and southern continental areas, and in central and eastern Macedonia. An improvement is expected in the evening hours.

Winds from northerly directions will be 3 to 5 and easterly Aegean 6 locally at Beaufort.

The temperature does not change significantly.

Forecast for Saturday 31-08-2024

A few clouds gradually increasing over the Sporades, Evia and mainland and local rain and showers mainly over Evia, central and southern mainland. An improvement is expected in the evenings.

North Ionian, Central and Eastern Aegean 6, temporary 7 Beaufort winds from north directions 3 to 5.

The temperature does not change significantly.

