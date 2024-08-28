Weather: Today Wednesday August 28 Where will it rain – Three days of thunderstorms begin

In general, the weather will be clear today and Wednesday, starting a three-day period with more rain and storms tomorrow, which forecasters indicate will resemble an advanced autumn.

During the afternoon and afternoon hours today, clouds will develop over continental areas and there will be localized showers in the west and north, mainly in the mountains with isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop in the next few days, but not to a spectacular extent

Winds will vary from 3 to 4 Beaufort and 4 to 5 from northerly directions in the Aegean only, temporarily 6 Beaufort inland.

Temperatures do not vary significantly, ranging from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius on the mainland, 36 degrees Celsius in the east, 30 to 33 degrees Celsius in the island nation, and 34 degrees Celsius in Crete and the Dodecanese.

Weather from ERT today Wednesday:

Macedonia, Thrace

Weather: Generally clear weather. During the afternoon and afternoon, clouds will form and localized showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur mainly in the mountains.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort and east temporarily east northeast with same intensity.

Temperature: 18 to 34 degrees Celsius. Minimums will be 3 to 4 degrees lower in western Macedonia.

Ionian Islands, Epiros, West Styria, West Peloponnese

Weather: Generally clear. During the afternoon and afternoon, clouds will form and localized showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur mainly in the mountains.

Winds: variable 3 to 4 Beaufort and temporary westerlies in the Ionian with similar intensity.

Temperature: 21 to 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius in land. In the interior of Epirus the minimum is 4 to 5 degrees lower.

Eastern Styria, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese

Weather: Generally clear with local clouds in the afternoon and afternoon and a small chance of local rain in the mountains of eastern Styria and eastern Peloponnese.

Wind: Northerly 3 to 4 and east temporary local 5 Beaufort. From noon they will return to South 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 22 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Cyclades, Crete

Weather: In the Cyclades, usually sunny. In Crete, it is generally clear in the afternoon and afternoon with temporary clouds and a small chance of localized rain in the mountains.

Winds: 4 to 5 from northerlies and temporary local 6 Beaufort in the east.

Temperature: 24 to 30 and in southern Crete up to 34 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Aegean Islands – Dodecanese

Weather: Mostly sunny with some occasional clouds.

Winds: North 4 to 5 Temporarily Local 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 22 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Thessaly

Weather: Generally clear. In the afternoon and afternoon, clouds will form over continental areas and there will be localized showers and isolated storms over the mountains.

Wind: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 20 to 35 degrees and up to 32 degrees Celsius in the Sporades.

Attica

Weather: Generally clear in the mid-afternoon with some intermittent clouds in the west and north.

Winds: 3 to 4 from northerly directions and temporary local 5 Beaufort in the east. From noon they will return to South 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 22 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Thessaloniki

Weather: Generally clear weather. During the afternoon and afternoon, clouds will form and localized showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur mainly over the surrounding mountains.

Wind: Variable 3 Beaufort.

Temperature: 21 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Weather from the wind

Weather forecast for Thursday 29-08-2024

Initially, the weather was generally clear. The Ionian Islands, the mainland, Evia, the Eastern Aegean and Crete will gradually become cloudy from the afternoon, with local rain or showers and scattered storms, which may be strong in some places, mainly in the continental highlands.

An improvement is expected in the evening.

Winds will be northwesterly 3 to 5 and easterly Aegean 6 locally in Beaufort.

The temperature will drop slightly. It ranges from 31 to 33 and 34 degrees inland, and 28 to 30 degrees Celsius in the Ionian, Dodecanese and other parts of Crete and the island nation.

Forecast for Friday 30-08-2024

Initially, clear weather temporarily increased with a few clouds in the Ionian, Sporades and Crete with local rain. Clouds will gradually develop and over continental areas and in the afternoon-afternoon hours, there will be localized rain or shower and scattered thundershowers, may be strong at some places.

An improvement is expected in the evenings.

Winds from northerly directions will be 3 to 5 and easterly Aegean 6 locally at Beaufort.

The temperature will drop further. It reaches 30 to 32 degrees in the mainland, Ionian, Dodecanese and Crete and 33 degrees inland and 27 to 29 degrees Celsius in the rest of the island nation.

Forecast for Saturday 31-08-2024

Sporades, Evia, Crete, Ionian Islands and gradually local rain or rain and scattered storms in continental areas, mainly central and southern continental areas with a few clouds increasing soon.

An improvement is expected in the evenings.

Winds in the west vary from 3 to 4 and in the Ionian they blow from a northerly direction to 5 Beaufort. In the east they will blow from northerly directions 3 to 5 and inland the Aegean will blow at 6 Beaufort.

The temperature does not change significantly.

Forecast for Sunday 01-09-2024

In Evia, Sporades, Eastern Styria, Eastern Peloponnese, Cyclades and Crete, clouds increased temporarily with localized rain and possible isolated storms. Over the rest of the country, generally western and northern continental areas, clear weather with some clouds increasing temporarily during mid-afternoon.

Winds will be from northerlies 3 to 5 and inland from the Aegean 6 at Beaufort.

Temperatures will rise slightly in the west and north.