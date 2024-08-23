We visited our favorite city, Milan

The Costas Garafotis Giving an interview, he talked about his marriage proposal to his wife, Katia Manou.

The singer spoke to a popular YouTube channel and mentioned that he kept the news of his marriage a secret for a long time, while also detailing his plan for her.

“I wanted to call that I am getting married. I don’t like my name being thrown around.” he said characteristically.

He explained that to keep the happy event a secret until a few days before the wedding, he made sure to give his wife’s full name as far as the preparations were concerned. He also talked about their introduction. “Katya is my wife. I think it’s all about timing. I had known her for many years, but she came into my life at a time when I felt that she should be there to accept my character and inclinations and integrate them. That’s how he met me and knew this is what I wanted to do. He knows I am not a fan of the night, but a fan of the song. I love to sing, but I don’t get up until 6 in the morning. He said.

Finally, he explained his marriage proposal to her. “We went to our favorite city, Milan, and I took the ring with me. I said, ‘Where should I hide it?’ What should I do with it?”. The first night I was going to give, and we were in a store with the people next door. The next day we met people again. I was saying, “One, two, three, we’re going, I’m not going to give.” Well, finally, I had to do it. it’s time”He said shut up.

Article Photo: NDPPHOTO





