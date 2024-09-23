We are changing the balance of power in the North

Israel carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday. As the list of dead and injured continues to rise, people rush to leave in droves fearing fresh strikes.

More than 270 people died and more than 700 were injured Monday morning (09/23) in a barrage of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. As the tragic toll continues to rise, images from affected areas in Lebanon are heartbreaking, with houses reduced to rubble and thick clouds of black smoke rising into the sky.

Lebanon’s health minister, Firas Abiad, said the Israeli bombings were targeted Homes, medical centers, ambulances and cars trying to escape.

At least, according to the minister 274 people have diedIncluding 21 children, 39 women and two medical personnel.



New Wave of Israeli Attacks in South Lebanon



Associated Press

Sirens sounded in the northern occupied West Bank

Or Hezbollah Later in the day it responded to a series of rocket attacks directed at Israel.

Specifically, in the afternoon he announced it The north fired dozens of rockets at two military bases in IsraelIn response to Israel’s intense airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon.

In two separate announcements, the Lebanese Movement emphasized that Targeting the Israeli army’s “key depots” for the northern part of IsraelWest of Tiberias, and a barracks, “in response to Israeli enemy attacks.”

Incoming missile warning sirens sounded in the northern part of the occupied West Bank in the late afternoon.The Israeli military said Hezbollah fired rockets from northern Israel’s border areas to the south.

Sirens also sounded in parts of northern Israel.

In Different parts of Lebanon As there is traffic jam Fearing new attacks, the crowd rushes out.



Cars are stuck in traffic jams as residents flee southern villages amid Israeli airstrikes.



(AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)



Cars are stuck in traffic jams as residents flee southern villages amid Israeli airstrikes.



(AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu He said today that the country is waiting “Troublesome Days” Israel today stepped up attacks against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and called on Israelis to remain united as the military campaign unfolds.

“I promised to change the balance of security, the balance of power in the North – that’s what we’re doing”The Israeli prime minister made the assertion in a message after assessing the situation at military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

He also said Israel “anticipating threat” After the strikes in Lebanon.

Israel launched airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley

According to the Guardian, Israel carried out airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley on Monday evening, carrying out four airstrikes in an area near Baalbek in eastern Bekaa, a Hezbollah source said.

An Israeli military spokesman had told residents to evacuate two hours earlier, warning that Israel would soon launch airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in the area.

Related article

The Lebanese Ministry of Interior is preparing Schools as temporary shelters for displaced persons. At the same time, the Ministry of Health announced the closure of all day care centers across the country, the National News Agency reported.

Health Minister Firaz Abyad said the ministry is working to ensure that those injured in the Israeli attack receive the necessary medical treatment. He also mentioned It has asked hospitals to stop accepting casual, minor cases to accommodate the injured from the south.

“We are developing guidelines to make first aid centers a place where injured people can be received. For those displaced by cancer, kidney failure and other chronic conditions, we plan to continue treatment at various medical centers.”He said.

IDF: We are not planning a ground operation in Lebanon, we will limit ourselves to airstrikes

An Israeli military official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Israel is focusing on air operations and has no immediate plans for ground operations. He said today’s attacks are aimed at reducing Hezbollah’s ability to carry out more attacks on Israel.

Israeli airstrikes by drones and warplanes Dozens of cities were targeted. Including Bid Jbeil, Aitarun, Majdal Salem, Hula, Tura, Claileh, Haris, Nabi Chit, Taraia, Smestar, Harbata, Libaya and Sahmor.

Israel wants to “expand war” in Middle East, Iran president condemns President of Iran Masoud Peseshkian accused today Israel wants to “expand” the war in the Middle EastInsisting that it “doesn’t benefit anyone”, the Iranian president insisted that Tehran was not trying to “destabilize” the region. “We know better than anyone that if a major war breaks out in the Middle East, it will not benefit anyone in the world. Israel is trying to expand this war.”He said, according to APE-MPE, in a discussion with Pezeskian journalists from New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where speeches by heads of state and government begin tomorrow, Tuesday (US time). See also Olga Kefalogiani during the IVF procedure: "There was a moment when I collapsed"

UN: Expansion in Lebanon will have “catastrophic consequences” in wider region

A further escalation in Lebanon could have “catastrophic” consequences for the wider region, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned today, as the Lebanese Islamist group retaliated by launching heavy attacks on Israel and Hezbollah targets.

“There may be further escalation of this dangerous situation Severe and catastrophic consequences“Not just for the people living on one side and the other side of the Blue Line, but for the entire region.” UNIFIL said, referring to the UN-drawn dividing line between Israel and Lebanon.

Besides, the representative of the UN Office of Human Rights, Raveena SamdasaniHe said the increase was “deeply worrying” and “must stop”.

“The attacks we have seen, communications equipment, buzzers, followed by attacks and rocket launches between the two sides (…) signal a real escalation”Samdasani said: “The actions and rhetoric of (both) sides seem to be taking the conflict to another level.”.

The speaker recalled that almost the entire international community was calling for de-escalation. “This has to stop”He insisted.

Referring to the explosions of Hezbollah’s loudspeakers and portable radios, Shamdasani underlined that “engaging in acts of violence aimed at terrorizing the public is a war crime.” But he avoided mentioning the people responsible for it. Hezbollah, like most analysts, blames Israel for not commenting on the matter.

“Targeting thousands of people at once, whether civilians or members of armed groups, without knowing where they are (…) is not acceptable under international law”The speaker commented.