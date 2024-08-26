Water shortage: “a drop of torture” in Attica – emergency measures to avoid thirst

Water reserves to meet Attica’s needs are dangerously “dry” and already the head of EYDAP has issued a warning, calling for a reduction in irresponsible water use as water shortages and droughts continue.

EYDAP immediately implements an emergency plan, activating additional water supply sources.

In particular, bore wells in Mavrosovala, north of Parnita, accumulate the reserves of the reservoirs of Lake Ilikis, which have not been used here for 15 years.

In an indication of how things are shaping up, images have recently surfaced from Mornos, where its condition has dropped dramatically, revealing the submerged village of Kallio.

According to experts, it is urgent and important to save water by banning car washing, or finishing the alarm on the veranda and generally irresponsible waste.

Eight recommendations for consumers

In the context of fair use, EYDPA provides 8 tips for consumers to use water judiciously.

1. Balconies – Avoid washing balconies with the hose, especially in the afternoon

Want the most important news of the day in your inbox? Sign up for the newsbomb.gr newsletter

2. Fix pipes or tanks that leak a liter of water every 10 minutes from the drip faucet.

3. It is best to water your plants in the morning or evening because the temperature is lower and the water does not evaporate.

4. Turn off the faucet when showering, brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

5. Only run dishwashers and washing machines after 10pm when they are full.

6. Choose the lowest consumption level in bathroom faucets

7. Use water collected from air conditioners and dehumidifiers to water potted flowers.

8. Take a shower without soaking in a bathtub full of water.

Related news