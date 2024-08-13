“Wars” for 1,400 units by weight of motor oil

Last updated at 12:40

By Manos Hachladakis

To manage pressures on motor oil, the market in Athens will recover 1,400 units today as the international climate improves, after the MSCI Standard pulled out of Greece.

In particular, after a slight decline at the beginning (1,394.62 units, with -0.26%) the general index now moves to 1,400.74 units with a small gain of 0.17% and a turnover of 25 million euros, while 3.6 million pieces have been traded.

The banking index is trying to lift the market at 1,240 points with +0.7%, the FTSE is up 0.26% at 3,413 points, the FTSEM mid-cap is at 2,223 points with +0.29%.

Athens Avenue entered the new week strongly yesterday with a gain of more than 1% to reach the margin of 1,400 units, significantly outperforming the European indexes which moved with minor fluctuations and different signs. group (only 56.3 million) which leaves no room for further conclusions.

Yesterday’s positives included the upward reaction shown by Jumbo (+2.86% to 22.3 euros) after the strong pressures received last week (-8.9% overall), although MSCI gave a negative surprise to the AX after the index rebalancing results. Not only was Titan not included in the standard grease code, but motor oil was removed, switching to small cap.

Internationally, today’s eyes turn to the “first tranche” of new US inflation data, along with the producer price index, while tomorrow follows a broader measure of consumer prices, which will largely determine the size of the current (given base) first rate cut. Central Bank Cycle.

Image on the dashboard

As mentioned above, the Motor Oil stock is under huge pressure, although it has now limited its losses to -2.9% (up to -5.50%), but after a typical quarterly structure, the turnover exceeded 7 million euros. MSCI Indices moved it to the Small Cap Greece Index.

As for Titan, on the contrary, investors show that they are aware that the chances of entry into the MSCI Standard Greece are small, with the stock moving slightly lower at -0.5% with moderate trading levels at 340 thousand euros.

PPC sharply reversed course after a cautious start (up -1.04%), inspiring the market with new gains of 1% and continuing a strong recovery from global sales (almost 10% gain since last Tuesday) .

Jumbo looks willing to continue its own recovery today with a new high of 1.35% and Cenergy moves even better at +1.6%.

Yesterday’s upgraded “air” by UBS and leading banks in the Swiss bank’s two top picks also show upward trends.

Ethniki +1.2% and Piraeus +1%, Alpha strengthens slightly at 0.6% and Eurobank -0.45% struggles to follow.

In the lower tiers, Kri Kri posted a new jump of 3.45% today and a turnover of more than 160 thousand euros, to +1.3% after almost +3% yesterday.

Buyers remain firmly in the lead across the board as 59 stocks rise against 45 declines.

Film internationally

In the US, Wall Street entered the new trading week nervously yesterday, the main S&P 500 index remained unchanged (Dow Jones -0.36%, Nasdaq +0.21%) but today the futures market showed significantly increased rates.

Dow Jones futures +0.25%, S&P 500 +0.45% and Nasdaq +0.6%, while in addition to producer prices, investors await results from retail giant Home Depot.

Upward trends also prevail in European dashboards, with the German DAX +0.35%, the French CAC 40 +0.1%, the British FTSE 100 somewhat “green” and the pan-European Stoxx 50 +0.3%.

Earlier in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei posted a fresh advance of 3.37%, leaving behind the previous Monday’s sell-off, with generally positive signs across the region’s indices.

In the bond market, the 10-year US yield is 3.91% and the 2-year is 4.01%, while in Europe the German 10-year bond is 2.22%, the French 2.96% and the Greek 2.96%. is 3.30%.

Finally, oil prices rallied strongly yesterday, up 4%, but eased today on concerns of limited demand, with Brent at $82 a barrel and WTI at $79.9.