Volos: a famous businessman was found dead – he fell from the 4th floor of an apartment building

Volos is particularly shocked by the news of the death of a 37-year-old businessman in a well-known catering area in the area. The young businessman was found dead on the floor of an apartment building on the street on November 2.

He opened his own beach bar a few months ago

According to local media, a few months ago he opened his own beach bar in South Pelion, while he worked for years in cafes and bars in the city.

EL.AS is investigating the circumstances of the 37-year-old’s death, considering all possibilities, although there is currently no evidence to indicate that it was a criminal act.

Police officers are looking for video footage from security cameras, while the apartment has been tagged.

He was found dead in the morning

The unfortunate person was found dead by the tenant of the apartment building at around 08:00 AM and informed the EKAB and the police. His body was found in a rigid state with severe injuries on the head and other parts of the body.

The unfortunate man is believed to have fallen into the void in the early hours of Saturday morning and was found several hours later.

There are conflicting reports as to whether or not the 37-year-old was alone in the apartment.

According to gegonota.news, the 37-year-old businessman fell from the 4th floor under unspecified circumstances while he was alone in his relative’s apartment last night.

However, thenewspaper.gr notes that his 37-year-old girlfriend was in the apartment when he fell into the void and was called to give a statement to the police.

The forensic examination conducted in Larissa is expected to shed light on the case.

He had plans for his future

However, his family and friends say that George was very smiley and open-minded with plans and dreams for his future, indicating that they do not believe he ended his life by falling into a void. 4th Floor of Apartment Building.