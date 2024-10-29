USA: CNN Commentator Delusion

CNN suspends conservative commentator Ryan Kirtuskai from his network following an exhortation he made on a television panel to a Muslim journalist and commentator Mehdi Hasan «Hope your buzzer doesn’t go off”, an apparent reference to attacks on its members Hezbollah Last September.

“You told me to die?” Hassan responded angrily to Kirtuskai’s apparent reference to the September attack, when detonators used by hundreds of Hezbollah members in Lebanon and Syria exploded almost simultaneously. Israel is widely believed to have carried out the attack.





Hassan to Kirtusky: I hope your beeper doesn’t go off pic.twitter.com/YmHhYnkDZ3 — Asin (@asin) October 29, 2024

Hassan and Kirtuskay were on the panel of the TV show “Newsnight” last night when speakers at a Donald Trump campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York made racist remarks.

On the show, tensions began to rise after Girduskai told Hasan, a commentator and founder of media company Zeteo, “You’re being called more anti-Semitic than anyone else at this table.”

The show’s host Abby Phillips said Kirtuskay’s comment was completely unacceptable and apologized. However, due to a commercial break, he left the show.

CNN said it had “no place for racism or bigotry” and insisted Girduskai would not be allowed to return to the US news network.

He responded with a post on X: “You can be on CNN if you call every Republican a Nazi,” but apparently “you can’t if you’re making jokes. I’m glad America sees what CNN stands for.”

Source: RES-MPE

News Today:

Club in Vouliagmenis: How alcohol bottles reach minors – what a nightclub worker complains

The third discovery of the washing authority for the Catholic Church: the Bishop of Syros sent 3 million euros to night businessmen.

Crete: Mysterious disappearance of 75-year-old woman – family blames village priest for her murder