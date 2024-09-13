US election: laughing, mocking, frowning Kamala Harris defeats Trump

Kamala Harris is not going to make the same mistake that Joe Biden campaigned on. The US president, in what was supposed to be his last disastrous debate, was unprepared for the height of paranoia and confrontational style with Donald Trump.

In contrast, the Harris group prepared it with multiple and varied expressions that served as commentary, while allowing no interruptions or questions to their political opponent. Kamala Harris foreshadowed what was to come, with Trump attacking her personally, even opening up about the color of her skin, rather than sticking with the economy or immigration, the Republican frontrunners this election season.

(Trump) “I sure seem to have a lot to say about myself,” he told a crowd during one of his visits, adding sarcastically: “As the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.” So he challenged him to their televised duel, and when Trump picked up the gauntlet, the Harris campaign was ready to go.

During the 90-minute televised confrontation, which was recorded on a split screen (with the screen showing the faces of the two gladiators), Harris made a variety of expressions that “talked” as the former president spoke. Her smile and slow eyelashes or her round eyes!

A boring walk, a sleep, a smile, a surprise – Kamala Harris all the time

In case you didn’t know that people are professionals abroad, politicians (and journalists) host acting seminars. So they can use a wide range of non-verbal communication expressions. In America it is not customary to talk to each other (providers and political opponents), they wait for their interlocutor to finish, that is the reason for the high interest in politics unlike in our country where we cannot enjoy political debate.

Harris shook his head as he took notes. Contemplative, slow, nocturnal, closing eyes. A commanding tilt, a look down her nose (alternative) and a wonderfully crooked smile.

The two times he defended himself against criticism and the time he listened to Donald Trump’s blatant lies about aborting unborn babies – the newborns were executed! – About immigrants who eat cats and dogs and ducks with masks, ironic smiles and masks, this is a little, but a lot to like. Trump says his opponent is a Marxist Harris … emoji, leaning back and punching a hand in the cheek.

When he countered her joke that people leave their meetings because they’re bored, she laughs knowing she’s taken a calculated, worked-out, pre-loaded bait. Body language is a science, it’s marketing, and in America it’s codified. Know in advance which expressions will attract which audience.

“Come on, we said alt-right, but is this less?”

When the former president declared that immigrants in Springfield were “eating dogs” on Americans, Harris openly laughed, “Oh, come on,” everyone read her lips, and then laughed in a read-everyone fashion. “Where did you find that clown?” As the Greeks know from “political clowns,” this is their perfect cure.

The vice president was prepared to respond non-verbally if Trump fainted, and after all, the closed microphone ensured no interruptions, drawing all eyes on her.

The hapless Trump, a bad actor for intelligent people, has no way of dealing with this. Instead, he built up resentment and tried with desperate arguments to get attention.

Now unhappy Republicans are trying to portray him as the savior of ducks, cats and dogs via AI.

Kamala Harris’ messages resonated with the public who could see non-verbal communication

Hard-line Republicans don’t like this tactic, and why? People say that Trump is the Messiah who was almost sacrificed for our sins (representations and arguments made by the Republican Party campaign).

But it appeals to the youth, the thinking public and the undecided. In fact, Kamala Harris’s face is like a crying baby, trying to contain it. If this sounds like a detail, there is an incredible amount of hard work, strategy and knowledge behind it. As if that wasn’t enough, after the phone call, Taylor Swift sent Donald Trump home early.

It doesn’t often make the mistake of Joe Biden, who met Trump’s conspiracy arguments flat. Can also be translated as lack of counterarguments.

“Go ahead, Donald, express your anger, and then the grown-ups will talk,” wrote writer Stephen King in X. “He took longer than her … but she didn’t need much time. Her face said it all.”

Trump had no choice but to announce that he would not hold another debate. A complete, utter and colossal failure.

Kamala Harris’s face kept saying, “Go on, Donald, let your anger out, and then the grown-ups will talk.” He had more time than her…but she didn’t need more time. Her face said it all. 🤣 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 11, 2024

With information from The Guardian