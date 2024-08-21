Ukraine conducts drone strikes in Moscow and other parts of Russia

Ukraine’s armed forces launched a wide-scale drone strike on parts of Russia today, with air defense lines destroying three 38 kilometers south of the Kremlin and another 15 in the Bryansk border region, a Russian official said.

Three unmanned aerial vehicles on their way to Moscow were shot down in the air over Badolsk, a suburb of the Russian capital, Mayor Sergei Sabianin said in a telegram.

“According to initial data, there was no damage or loss of life at the site of the debris fall,” said Mr. Sabianin clarified.

There were no casualties or damage in the Bryansk region (southwest), regional governor Alexander Bogamas also said via telegram.

RIA news agency also reported that two Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Tula region, north of Moscow.

For his part, Governor of Rastov (southwest) Vasiliy Golubev announced that anti-aircraft defense forces had destroyed a missile launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is unclear how many drones and how many missiles were fired in total. Reuters news agency says Russian officials could not independently verify the published information. There is no comment from Kiev at this point.

In recent months, the Ukrainian military has stepped up raids in Russia, destroying key infrastructure to resupply Russian armed forces and retaliating for incessant shelling of Ukrainian territory.

Source: RES-MPE

