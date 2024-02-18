Two scenarios for the death of Alexei Navalny – what the doctor who saved him from poisoning says in 2020

The Alexei Navalny On Friday (17.2.2024) he breathed his last in the harsh prisons of the IK-3 penal colony in Harp, known as the “polar wolf” prison near the Arctic.

Leaks from the prisons revealed that Alexei Navalny had died of sudden death syndrome and that his body had been taken to a local mortuary.

However at His last video documentary before his deathPosted on social media, Navalny appears in high spirits “Put money from his huge paycheck into his account,” he quips to the federal judge..

Now his family and his team are asking for his body so that the exact cause of Navalny's death can be determined and his family can then bury him.

Two scenes of his death

Many believe that Navalny's body will never be handed over to the family, as the true cause of his death will then be revealed.

The first scene calls for Navalny to be killed in prison. In doing so, Putin effectively neutralized his biggest political rival, although there are only hints that — until Navalny's body is delivered to the family — there is no evidence for these allegations.

In the second scene Navalny dies of natural causes, but in 2020 he is the result of an earlier poisoning..

An anesthesiologist who was part of the team of doctors who treated Navalny after he was poisoned told Russian media that sudden cardiac death, or “sudden death.» – He was famously known – said from the prisons that he died It may actually be the cause of his death.

According to the anesthesiologist's assessment, “Sudden Death' may be the result of poisoning he suffered with a nerve agent in August 2020 Navalny.

Actually, that is The doctor said he might have been saved then, but the poison worked in him for four years.

However, he pointed out that the medical picture that Navalny felt worse before his death and then lost consciousness was inconsistent with the clinical picture presented by patients who “pass out” due to sudden cardiac death.

340 people were arrested in Russia's biggest wave of pro-Navalny cases since 2022.

At the same time, human rights organization OVD-Info reported that at least 340 people were arrested in 30 Russian cities at events held in honor of Alexei Navalny.