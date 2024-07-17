Two people drowned yesterday after bathing in Salamina and Bogonia in Etologarnania

Two people lost their lives Yesterday at sea Salamis And Bogonia etologernania.

In particular, at noon yesterday, Salamina Port Authority A 86 years old He fainted from the seaward side of the 11th stop of Ayanti at Salamis. The 86-year-old was taken by EKAV ambulance to the Salamina Health Center, where he was pronounced dead, while the body was to be transferred to the Prayez Mortuary for an autopsy. The initial investigation is carried out by the 3rd Port Department of Salamis of the Central Port Authority of Phrae.

A few hours later, the Lefkada Port Authority was informed 87 years old She fainted off the coast of Pogonia Etoloakarnania sea area. The 87-year-old woman was first aided by bathers and EKAB ambulance crews and was then taken by ambulance to Lefkada General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Lefkada Port Authority, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, ordered an autopsy at the Forensic Service of Patras.

News Today:





Kate Torres: The dark truth of a Brazilian influencer convicted of human trafficking

Ankara’s heavy-handed attack on Dentias – who accused him of wanting to make a career out of creating problems

Tech Shows How Trump Missed It – Watch Video