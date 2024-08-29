PAOK





29.08.2024 | 15:02

PAOK are turning to the case of 30-year-old midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to fill the void in the center of midfield.

The more difficult the circumstances of the midfielders, the more likely o Daimou Bagayoko (1.89 m) to wear a PAOK shirt.

Everything shows that Dikefalo people are now focusing on the case of the 30-year-old midfielder, who had already progressed considerably before cases like Edoardo Bov came to the fore.

Progress is expected to be immediate, as is Besiktas’ Omar Kholi, as they try to finalize moves to finalize their roster for next season in Toomba.

Bakayoko, who previously played for Monaco, Milan, Chelsea and Napoli, has been with relegated Lorient since last summer and has a contract with the French club until next summer.

DeKefalos has made his case a lot in the past, and it looks like he’s coming back.

Whether the Frenchman is the only move PAOK will make to strengthen their midfield is still not entirely clear.