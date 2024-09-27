Turkey: Fenerbahce veteran shot dead after Europa League premier broadcast – Football – Europa League

A shocking incident in Turkey, especially in Istanbul, former Fenerbahce football player and current television analyst, Sherhat Akinto announce itself by posting that in X Unknown persons shot him After completing the broadcast of the Europa League Premier!

This news spread across the world and shocked the neighboring country. Earlier, we remind you that Fenerbahce entered the league stage of the Europa League on the right foot with a 2-1 win against Union Saint-Jilois. Overall, the situation of the team… Unregulated After a home defeat by Galatasaray in the derby (1-3).

43-year-old Akin (whom the grown-ups will remember) played five years at Fener. From 2000 to 2005“Writing” 125 appearances and 41 goals. Since 2014, when she hung up her boots, she has been working as an analyst on television.



Sherhat Akin and his characteristic celebration

Tonight, after his show, Akin is attacked by strangers Shoot him in the foot! As we mentioned above, she posted a photo of her bloody leg on X and announced the news: “After the show I was shot in the leg. My last word is “Fenerbahce”.». While the Turkish police are investigating the case, no further information has been released at this time.