Tuchel is officially on his bench from 2025

16.10.2024 | 11:39

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates after kissing the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match against Manchester City at the Drago Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Pool via Susana Vera/AP)

Thomas Tuchel is officially the new coach of the England national team, with the FA announcing the German’s hiring and making it clear that he will take the job from January 1, 2025, with the 2026 World Cup deadline.

When it comes to the search for a new manager of the England national team, the famous saying “where there is smoke there is fire” is fully confirmed.

Both the English (Times) and the German (Sky Germany) revealed on Tuesday that Thomas Duchel had signed an 18-month contract with the “Three Lions” to take over from -officially- Lee Carsley. The FA officially announced on Wednesday (16/10) that from January 1, 2025, there will be a new electorate, Germany.

“I am very proud to have the honor of leading the England team. I have long felt a special connection with the game in this country and it has already given me some wonderful moments.

It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to represent England and a wonderful experience to work with such young and talented footballers.

Working with Anthony Barry as my assistant, we will give everything to help England win and make their fans proud. I would like to thank the English FA for the faith they have shown in me and I look forward to starting the journey together“, emphasized Tuchel in his first statements after the formalization of the agreement.

Thomas Tuchel’s last job was at Bayern, where he stayed from March 2023 until the summer of 2024, while he sat on the bench at Mainz, Dortmund, Paris and Chelsea, with whom he celebrated winning the Champions League against Pep in the 2021 league. Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The 51-year-old will be the first time the German has left Carsley in charge of the England national team, having signed for the finals of the 2026 World Cup (to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada). On the bench for the final Nations League games against Greece (away) and Ireland (home) next November